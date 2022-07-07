Bluestream Health Provides Telehealth Support to PrimaryOne Health and its Medically Underserved Communities

Virtual care Platform-as-a-Service helps serve Central Ohio patients

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health, a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service, has enabled access to virtual care for PrimaryOne Health's 11 community healthcare facilities across underserved Central Ohio. Bluestream Health's telehealth services help provide access to services and care that improve the health status of families, including people experiencing financial, social, or cultural barriers to healthcare.

PrimaryOne Health is a group of highly trained medical professionals committed to promoting the health and well-being of all individuals and families in the Central Ohio community. Services include primary care, OB-GYN, pediatric, vision, dental, behavioral health, nutrition, pharmacy, physical therapy, and specialty care. Bluestream Health's virtual care platform enables PrimaryOne Health's physicians and staff to provide patients greater access to this care. The health facility, founded 40 years ago, services over 48,000 patients at 11 sites in Franklin and Pickaway Counties and two Mobile Health Centers.

"PrimaryOne Health has a history of providing access to quality medical care to individuals and families including immigrant and refugee residents in need," said Brian Yarnell, co-founder and president, Bluesteam Health. "Bluestream Health helps eliminate barriers to quality healthcare by providing care for all people – no matter where they live, their financial situation or insurance."

Since its inception, PrimaryOne Health has continued to work to build a cohesive, consistent, and quality system to serve the healthcare needs of the vulnerable, un/under and insured residents within the community. Using Bluestream Health's virtual care platform-as-a-service, the healthcare organization is able to to provide virtual care to patients who might not get the quality care they need and deserve.

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service delivering broad access to care for patients and operational efficiency for providers. It combines lightweight and flexible tools to design and deploy digital front doors for healthcare with patented workflow systems to automatically manage complex clinical delivery in real-time, 24/7. Bluestream is used by leading healthcare organizations to deliver ambulatory visits, virtual-first healthcare, emergency medicine, behavioral health consults, language interpreting and other mission-critical initiatives.

