Bluestream Health Provides West Cecil Health Centers in Maryland with Rapid Response Workflow to Initiate Quick and Easy Virtual Care

Virtual care Platform-as-a-Service supports behavioral health, dental care and primary care for patients

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health, a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service, has enabled access to virtual care for patients at West Cecil Health Centers (WCHC). The two federally qualified health centers, located in Maryland, use Bluestream Health's Rapid Response workflow to help initiate telehealth calls for behavioral health, dental work, and primary care. WCHC also uses Bluestream Health's virtual care solution for enrollment and outreach to assist patients with finding the best plan to cover their healthcare needs.

Founded in 2008, WCHC is a nonprofit federally qualified health center providing accessible, affordable, high-quality health care to underserved communities in Harford and Cecil Counties in Maryland. Through collaboration with community partners such as local hospitals and universities, WCHC's mission is to deliver compassionate care close to home for every individual and family in need, regardless of ability to pay.

"Healthcare and wellness are a basic need that every human should be entitled to, and we are happy to be able to work with WCHC to help provide access to care for the community. Bluestream Health is helping WCHC to empower its patients to take control of their health with a virtual care platform that is easy to connect and quick to set up," said Brian Yarnell, co-founder and president, Bluestream Health. "Virtual care has been a safe and convenient way for the physicians, nurses and staff at WCHC to deliver quality care to patients – from behavioral health to dental care."

WCHC began as a grassroots movement with the belief that access to healthcare without traveling great distances was critical for the community.

To learn more about Bluestream Health watch this short demo and this detailed overview here.

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service delivering broad access to care for patients and operational efficiency for providers. It combines lightweight and flexible tools to design and deploy digital front doors for healthcare with patented workflow systems to automatically manage complex clinical delivery in real-time, 24/7. Bluestream is used by leading healthcare organizations to deliver ambulatory visits, virtual-first healthcare, emergency medicine, behavioral health consults, language interpreting and other mission-critical initiatives.

Contact:

Erin Farrell Talbot

Farrell Talbot Consulting

917-232-9309

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluestream Health, Inc.