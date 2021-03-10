Bluestream Health Selected by Leon Medical Centers to Provide Telehealth Services for Medicare Patients

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health , the rapidly growing telehealth platform designed to power healthcare providers with a better way to serve patients, no matter their location, language, or age, today announced a strategic partnership with Leon Medical Centers, a leading healthcare services provider serving Medicare patients since 1996, across seven facilities in the Miami-Dade, FL area.

Leon Medical Centers is now using Bluestream Health, an intuitive and flexible virtual care platform, which combines secure video with medical workflows across the care continuum. Client staff, health providers, interpreters and patients can seamlessly join and leave the same call, whether on video or by phone with Bluestream's simple to use, single solution platform that meets the needs of clinics, health systems and payers.

"Deploying cloud-based peer-to-peer software platforms typically used for telecommuting, distance education or social relations has been a quick fix for many hospitals and physician practices this year as the pandemic hit the U.S. last March and hospitals were scrambling for solutions to virtually meet the needs of patients. But these solutions do not integrate into patient electronic healthcare records or the complex workflow of healthcare like Bluestream Health's platform," said Matthew Davidge, co-founder and CEO of Bluestream Health.

Given the prolonged and uncertain nature of COVID-19 and other virus risks in the future, clinics and hospitals have realized the need for better end-to-end access to virtual care that goes beyond broad video conference solutions. Using a Bluestream/Redox integration to Epic, Leon Medical will now be able to allow physicians to immediately see a patient's medical history maintained by a provider over time, including clinical data, demographics, progress notes, problems, medications and other diagnosis. Having access to these records as physicians move to telehealth practices is more crucial than ever before as many patients are battling COVID-19 and/or have preexisting conditions.

"We needed a comprehensive approach to better healthcare for our patient population in a virtual environment. We needed a solution that was easy for a non-technical, limited technology population to quickly connect with, and Bluestream Health was the answer," said Marcus Gomez, chief information officer, Leon Medical Centers. "We saw a higher volume of virtual patient visits due to COVID-19 and it was clear we needed a more seamless in-video platform that could connect patient and other family members to provider, with a single click."

"Many facilities are realizing today that they need a long-term strategic telehealth solution that can scale, and that any video conferencing system is simply not enough to provide real telehealth," added Davidge. "With Bluestream Health, large medical clinics such as Leon have been able to transition from a short-term solution to deploying hundreds of providers in a time of crisis to create a robust long-term telehealth solution."

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a leading telehealth enabler to healthcare providers and health systems. With over 500 health system facilities and 50,000 providers, Bluestream Health is delivering over four million video minutes and 100,000 on-demand virtual care visits each month with average wait times of 12 seconds. Our virtual care management platform provides clinics, health systems and payers with a simple and low-cost way to build, deploy, and manage complex video enabled clinical workflows.

About Leon Medical Centers, Inc.

Since opening in 1996, Leon Medical Centers has grown to become one of Miami's leading healthcare services providers, committed to improving the lives of more than 40,000 Medicare patients in seven state-of-the-art medical centers conveniently located throughout Miami-Dade County and satellite locations in many South Florida hospitals. http://www.leonmedicalcenters.com

Contact:

Erin Farrell Talbot

Farrell Talbot Consulting for Bluestream Health

917-232-9309

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluestream Health

Related Links

https://www.bluestreamhealth.com

