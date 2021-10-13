Bluestream Health Unveils Care Navigator - a New Way to Create Best-in-Class Virtual Patient Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health, a virtual-first care platform, designed to work the way that healthcare works, today announced Care Navigator, a single persistent, personal page and link created to guide patients during their care journey.

Care Navigator allows health systems to construct a unique experience for their patients in a way that fits their pre-existing workflows and doesn't require months of development or a huge budget. Even non-technical staff can design an engaging, adaptive experience for patients using the Care Navigator's highly configurable modules.

It provides patients with an easy to set up, multi-touch experience that understands and adapts to the patient and stays with them throughout their entire virtual care journey. A patient will connect to Bluestream Health's Care Navigator by a personal link. This personalized URL will then guide the patient's virtual care encounter by using either their phone, tablet, computer, or even a care kiosk. Care Navigator also addresses one of the most common problems with virtual visits – reconnecting with a patient when a video visit gets disconnected, and the dissatisfaction that is caused as a result.

"Healthcare providers need to create an easy, personal, care encounters for their patients, that provides a great experience ," said Matthew Davidge, CEO and co-founder, Bluestream Health. "When virtual care works right, it can improve access to care, reduce readmissions and enable clinicians to spend more time providing care to their patients -- and this is no longer limited by a patient's geographical location or technical expertise. Care Navigator addresses all of these issues and will allow patients to have a consistent and highly engaging virtual experience."

Why Care Navigator

Most telehealth and virtual care solutions offer a one-size-fits-all approach, which requires healthcare organizations to change their established workflows and limits their ability to personalize patient encounters.

"Custom solutions have traditionally been expensive and time-consuming—costing organizations millions of dollars and months of development time. As a result, the patients who would most benefit from virtual care are unintentionally left out of the virtual-first healthcare revolution," said Brian Yarnell, president and co-founder Bluestream Health. "Care Navigator is a new answer to these problems."

Care Navigator benefits many different patients, including, lower-income patients, who don't always have access to the technology they need to access common virtual solutions (smart phone, computer or reliable Internet); homeless patients who don't have a consistent way to receive care; rural patients, who have spotty mobile service and limited high speed internet; senior patients, who are not always comfortable navigating new technologies and; non-English speakers, who don't always have on-screen translations or interpreters available when they need them.

Patients can begin an "on-demand" visit or log on at a specific time with their URL. In addition, Care Navigator will automatically reconnect any dropped calls—resulting in a successful encounter despite interruptions. Patients and clinicians can message each other before a call starts in a virtual waiting room, and after the call wraps up—all from the same persistent URL. Patients can also receive information relevant to their stage in their encounter, such as messages if they log on to their unique URL too early; or they can complete a pre-visit questionnaire or test their connection and camera ahead of time. If the patient logs on after the appointment, they can receive a report of the appointment, view lab results, or click to schedule a new appointment.

Clinicians also have more control during and after the virtual call. They can redirect a patient to ExpressCare or to an NPS survey with just a click. This can all be done without expensive months of custom app development.

"As we continue to work with health systems running more complex virtual care deployments, we are stepping up to meet the need for more flexibility to create engaging healthcare experiences for patients. It is very clear that virtual care has transformed from just an individual transaction and call to improving the success rate of these overall virtual encounters," added Yarnell.

For more information about Bluestream Health and Care Navigator, please visit www.bluestreamhealth.com

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a virtual-first care platform designed to work the way that healthcare works. With over 500 health system facilities and 50,000 providers, Bluestream Health is delivering over four million video minutes and 100,000 on-demand virtual care visits each month with average wait times of 12 seconds. Bluestream Health platform and APIs provide clinics, health systems and payers with a simple and low-cost way to build, deploy, and manage complex video enabled clinical workflows.

