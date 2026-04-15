BlueSwitch Launches Unified Commerce Suite: Production-Ready Shopify Modules Built for B2B Commerce

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSwitch announced the launch of Unified Commerce Suite, a curated collection of production-ready Shopify modules designed to solve real operational challenges faced by B2B merchants at scale.

Built from years of hands-on implementation experience, Unified Commerce Suite addresses critical gaps across pricing, ordering, onboarding, fulfillment, shipping, and account workflows. Each module reflects how leading B2B organizations actually operate, extending Shopify where it matters most without introducing unnecessary complexity.

Says Richard E. Chalme, CEO at BlueSwitch: "As B2B commerce teams grow, the challenges aren't visual or cosmetic, they're operational challenges. We built Unified Commerce Suite because we kept seeing the same problems across Shopify B2B implementations, and we wanted to solve them with durable solutions instead of one-off customizations. The Unified Commerce Suite gives our clients the advantage of smoother implementation, shorter launch timelines, and real cost savings."

Many of the tools in the Shopify B2B space are experimental tools that haven't been proven in enterprise applications, but ours have been tested in live, high-performance Shopify B2B environments. Unified Commerce Suite emphasizes production readiness and long-term scalability, which are proven features that hold up under extreme use cases. Each module is designed to deploy confidently within complex B2B storefronts, supporting regulated workflows, large catalogs, advanced pricing structures, and integrated systems infrastructure.

Unified Commerce Suite reinforces Shopify as the leading platform for sophisticated B2B commerce, transforming Shopify into a purpose-built engine for enterprise teams without compromising flexibility or control.

Unified Commerce Suite is available now with 27 Shopify B2B modules, with more modules slated for release in the coming months. For more information, visit unified.blueswitch.com

About BlueSwitch

BlueSwitch is a Shopify Platinum Partner specializing in B2B commerce implementations. BlueSwitch works with enterprise and high-growth organizations to understand their business and build scalable Shopify ecosystems that reflect real-world business operations.

Media Contact:

Richard Chalmé

Rockstar CEO, BlueSwitch

[email protected]

212-627-0550

SOURCE Blueswitch