Bluetail Announces Comprehensive Integration with JSSI's Traxxall Platform

The new open API will enable Traxxall users to digitally access back-to-birth aircraft records, all with full searchability and shareability.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail today announced a new collaboration between their aircraft management solution and JSSI's maintenance tracking software, Traxxall. A bridge between the two platforms, this integration empowers maintenance personnel to harness, uncover, and fully utilize the full breadth of their aircraft data and digital records from a single source.

Seamless integration with Bluetail and JSSI's Traxxall platform. Bluetail's Comprehensive Integration with JSSI's Traxxall Platform.

"At Bluetail, our customers drive the evolution of our product," said Sam Celaya, Bluetail's Vice President of Sales & Business Development. "JSSI and Bluetail have both been consistent innovators in the Business Aviation market. With this integration, our joint customers can benefit from increased efficiency and direct access to their aircraft records anytime, from anywhere in the world."

This new collaboration will enable both technology platforms to seamlessly communicate with each other, preventing redundant effort and empowering customers to easily search any record using Bluetail.

"The integration with Bluetail enhances the user experience for our mutual customers, who can now manage their historical data directly from Traxxall," said Mark Steinbeck, Chief Commercial Officer at JSSI Maintenance Software. "This makes their lives easier and their operation more efficient."

The integration is now available to all Traxxall customers, via their management tracking software.

About Bluetail

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform in the maintenance information management space. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero .

Bluetail Media Contact:

Dale Smith

Media Relations Representative

Bluetail, Inc.

M: 904.400.1000

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Bluetail