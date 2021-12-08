Bluetail Announces Selection as a Winner of the 2021 Arizona Innovation Challenge

PHOENIX, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of Bluetail announced their selection as one of the awardees of the 2021 Arizona Innovation Challenge.

"We are extremely proud that Bluetail has been selected to receive this prestigious award," Bluetail CEO Roberto Guerrieri said. "We have put a lot of work into defining our innovative business aviation platform, and having it selected from amongst 100 other entries is extremely gratifying."

The back-to-birth aircraft records solution for business and general aviation The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy.

"The 2021 AIC Awardees demonstrate the strength of Arizona's entrepreneurial community," said Sandra Watson, President, and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "From a pool of more than 100 applicants, these ten companies captured the judges' attention with their dynamic ideas solving tomorrow's challenges. Congratulations to all the awardees, and we look forward to their continued success as they participate in the ACA's Venture Ready Accelerator."

For more information about Bluetail and its modern aviation logbook and records digitization services, please visit: www.bluetail.aero

Bluetail, Inc. (www.bluetail.aero) Bluetail is a modern, visual content curation SaaS platform, built specifically for business and general aviation aircraft owners and operators. Through its powerful platform that allows owners to store, search and share data, Bluetail helps owners, their staff and partners to maintain any and all aircraft records and logbooks in one secure, collaborative platform. The solution helps aircraft owners, operators and flight departments to easily build and categorize logbooks, timelines, manuals, maintenance documents, and even privately share records.

