Bluetail Announces That Fast Growing Jet It Has Selected The Company's Digital Records Platform For Operational And Maintenance Records

The leading business aviation aircraft records platform will enable Jet It's maintenance team to take advantage of the paper-to-digital movement.

PHOENIX, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail, the leading modern aircraft records platform for business aviation, today announced that the company had been selected by Jet It to digitize all operational and maintenance logs for the hybrid fractional ownership provider's growing fleet.

"Jet It has already established itself as an extremely forward-looking company that's being built on providing efficient and cost-effective private jet transportation to a growing list of companies and individuals," Stuart Illian, Bluetail co-founder, said. "We are extremely honored that they have put their trust in Bluetail's solution."

"Today, more than ever, fractional aircraft ownership is a highly-competitive business. In order to stay on top, we have to deliver the highest level of services while keeping our rates and costs under control," stated Glenn Gonzales, CEO, and co-founder, Jet It.

"Between our growing number of new HondaJets, and an established fleet of legacy Gulfstream 150 mid-size business jets, we have thousands of pages of maintenance information contained in countless paper logbooks," he added. "Having all of that information digital, searchable and sharable, anywhere in the world by Bluetail will enable our mechanics to perform inspections and maintenance faster, more efficiently, and at a lower cost. Those are savings we can pass along to our customers."

"One of the first things Glenn (Gonzales) asked me was how we quantify the ways Bluetail will positively impact their operation's bottom line," Illian added. "Showing him how we save time and money, minimize downtime, and provide trend spotting across the entire fleet during maintenance events was a major key to our partnership."

As a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, advanced capabilities like Bluetail's MACH Search has enabled the company to take major leaps forward in bringing the most advanced OCR (Optical Character Recognition) machine-learning capabilities to business and private aviation.

