Bluetail Announces Win for 2023 "Best Places to Work Phoenix" Award

The award honors companies that have gone above and beyond to create environments with high levels of morale, retention, and engagement.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail, the leading modern aircraft records platform for business aviation, announced today its win for the "Best Places to Work Phoenix" award from the Phoenix Business Journal.

"It's wonderful to be recognized, especially since we've worked very hard to cultivate an amazing team and experience," said Roberto Guerrieri, CEO of Bluetail. "When we add new team members, we always make it a point to share that we aren't looking for employees — we're looking for an owner mindset. We're honored to win an award as one of the best places to work, and we're even more encouraged to continue doubling down on our company culture."

Bluetail offers a myriad of benefits to its employees, including a hybrid working environment, prime office location in Old Town Scottsdale, focus on improving the employee experience through their internal Culture Club, as well as a "laughter is good for business" mentality.

Bluetail officially accepted the award during the Phoenix Business Journal's annual event today, held at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa.

About Bluetail

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform in the maintenance information management space. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero

