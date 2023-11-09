Bluetail Appoints Kent Pickard as New Chief Technology Officer, Continuing its Commitment to Excellence

Pickard brings over 20 years of strategic and technical expertise to the maintenance information management platform.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail , the leading modern aircraft records platform for business aviation, announced today that it has named Kent Pickard as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Pickard brings a proven track record of success in the aviation industry, and will play a pivotal role in driving Bluetail's technology and product vision.

Kent Pickard, new Chief Technology Officer of Bluetail

"Our product roadmap has always been driven by our customers. Now, we're excited to take the next step and provide them with unique data and insights they can't get anywhere else," said Roberto Guerrieri, CEO of Bluetail. "We're excited to leverage Kent's expertise to continue delivering an exceptional product experience, as well as uncovering new ways to better serve our customers."

Pickard's diverse journey in the aviation software sector spans over two decades, cementing him as a key leader in the industry. Before joining Bluetail, Pickard was the Vice President of Products for Veryon (formerly ATP), and prior, the CTO of Flightdocs.

In previous roles, he has directed company product development, spearheaded mobile dev efforts, implemented growth and multi-platform strategies, and led the creation of technology to increase operational efficiency.

Pickard holds a BS Degree in Computer Science from Rollins College.

About Bluetail

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform in the maintenance information management space. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero

Bluetail Media Contact:

Dale Smith

Media Relations Representative

Bluetail, Inc.

M: 904.400.1000

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Bluetail