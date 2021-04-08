Bluetail Hires Roy Gioconda as VP of Customer Success

PHOENIX, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail ( bluetail.aero) , a modern business and general aviation SaaS company, has hired a new Vice President of Customer Success to help strategically lead and grow the company.

Roy Gioconda, who officially joined the company earlier this month, will be responsible for all facets of Bluetail customer success and support. Gioconda joins Bluetail with a robust background of over 35 years experience, which includes leadership roles at CAMP Systems, Traxxall, IBM, American Airlines and Flight Options.

Bluetail - Modern Aircraft Records for Business Aviation Roy Gioconda - VP Customer Success at Bluetail

"Roy's deep understanding of maintenance tracking software will serve to strengthen Bluetail's strong complimentary value proposition, just like one would see in the world of commercial aviation," said Stuart Illian, Co-Founder of Bluetail. "Roy will be a key asset on our senior management team and, with his robust background, will be paramount in helping Bluetail to continue our trend in upwards growth."

Specifically, Gioconda will be focusing on seamless customer onboarding, customer support, product training, and managing Bluetail's record scanning service, as well as the company's vast network of scanning partners.

Gioconda is a licensed FAA A&P and has earned his associates degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

About Bluetail

Bluetail is a modern, visual content curation SaaS platform, built specifically for business and general aviation aircraft owners and operators. Through its powerful platform that allows owners to store, search and share data, Bluetail helps owners, their staff and partners to maintain any and all aircraft records and logbooks in one secure, collaborative platform. The solution helps aircraft owners, operators and flight departments to easily build and categorize logbooks, timelines, manuals, maintenance documents, and even privately share records. For more information, visit www.bluetail.aero .

CONTACT: Roberto Guerrieri

PHONE: 480-326-5283

EMAIL: [email protected]





SOURCE Bluetail, Inc.