Bluetail Introduces the Next Generation of Its Time Saving MACH Conformity Module, Making Conforming Part 135 Charter Aircraft Even Faster

Bluetail

17 Oct, 2023, 08:51 ET

Upgrades were based on Part 135 operator feedback, and now feature mass searches based on any related ADs, SBs, components, and inspections.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail, the leading modern aircraft records platform for business aviation, has announced the release of its new and improved MACH Conformity Module.

The application, which allows operators to conform their aircraft for FAA Part 135 requirements in 50% less time, now delivers an array of performance enhancements created to further reduce time and cost.

"When we introduced the Mach Conformity Module at last year's NBAA-BACE, it was an instant hit among Part 135 charter operators because it allowed them to reduce the often multiple-week process of FAA conformity down to five days or less," said Roy Gioconda, VP of Products and Solutions at Bluetail. "For most operators, MACH Conformity pays for itself on the very first use. And now, the process is even more intuitive, faster, and more capable than anything else on the market."

What does the new and improved MACH Conformity module include?

Leveraging Bluetail's industry-leading secure software platform and MACH 2 Search capability, the MACH Conformity Module introduces a range of repeatable and revenue-recapturing features, including:

  • Auto-built Smart Lists based on CSV or XLS file uploads, allowing operators to search for documents related to ADs, SBs, components, and inspections
  • Create Smart Lists to quickly search all FAA Form 337 data, including STCs, ICAs and flight manual supplements
  • FAA compliant conformity binder builder, needed for the applicable FAA Flight Standards District Office (FSDO)
  • Easily save and share the final conformity binder for future use and export documents into a standard format for FSDO review
  • Ability to build and track task lists, including assigning tasks to team members

To learn more, visit https://bluetail.aero/conformity or stop by the Bluetail booth (C7122) at NBAA-BACE on Oct. 17-19.

About Bluetail

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform in the maintenance information management space. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero

Bluetail Media Contact:
Dale Smith
Media Relations Representative
Bluetail, Inc.
M: 904.400.1000
E: [email protected]

