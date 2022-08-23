Bluetail Launches First Nationwide Onsite Aviation Records Scanning Coverage Via Crowdsourcing

By using crowdsourcing, Bluetail has experienced aviation representatives located near its customers' facilities performing onsite aircraft records digitalization

PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail, the leading modern aircraft records platform for business aviation, announced a fully operational and scalable onsite scanning network. The revolutionary new nationwide network was built using the crowdsourcing technique that has been proven in many other industries. Since March 2022, Bluetail has been building the network, technology and service and, since that time, has successfully scanned near 100 jobs onsite at customer locations.

Bluetail's onboarding and scanning services allow our customers to get all of their aircraft records digitized, organized and secured in a manner that is safe, timely and efficient. All of onsite scanning workforce and our 120+ locations use the same scanning process protocol that creates a more sophisticated and personalized approach in the Bluetail software. Bluetail was built specifically to help aircraft owners, and the teams that support them, to easily manage and store all of their aircraft documents, records and data- whether it's for a single aircraft or an entire fleet.

Bluetail has also now opened up a crowdsourcing portal to provide opportunities for experienced A&P technicians, aircraft records specialists and aviation techies who want to travel to customer locations and provide on-site logbook scanning services.

"With the unprecedented growth of business aircraft usage, our ever-expanding customer base requires that their aircraft logbooks and related records be digitized as quickly, efficiently, and with the greatest degree of security as possible," explained Bluetail vice president, Roy Gioconda.

"Simply put, some operators just don't want to take the risk of their highly valuable documents leaving their hangar," he added. "The only way to solve the issue is to have more trained people available to go to them. That's exactly what our crowdsourcing effort accomplishes. Customers have been extremely receptive to this new approach."

The launch of the community, which already has numerous participants, represents a major milestone in Bluetail's ongoing mission to also help A&P's, aircraft records consultants, even retired maintenance pros.

"By crowdsourcing a team of experienced aircraft maintenance professionals, we can scale to all major aviation hubs, unlike others which can only do one job at a time," said Roy Gioconda. "We have always offered the on-site scanning option, but with our expanding customer base driving increasing demand, we want to ensure we provide rapid nationwide response times."

Gioconda further explained that anyone interested in joining Bluetail's "mobile scanning team" must first visit the online portal and fill out all their information. Those who qualify as contractors will be trained to Bluetail's industry-leading digitalization protocol and ethical conduct standards."

For more information about Bluetail's new crowdsourcing community, visit: https://bluetail.aero/crowdsourcing

About Bluetail, Inc.

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind that comes from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at bluetail.aero.

