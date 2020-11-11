Bluetail Launches the First Nationwide Digital Aircraft Records Scanning Network

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail ( bluetail.aero) , a modern business and general aviation SaaS company, announced the creation of the first US and Canadian aircraft records scanning network with over 120 locations. The digitally-focused industry solution is a first, as it offers a secure path from paper, to digital, to the Bluetail app, all within a few clicks.

Bluetail's nationwide aircraft records scanning center network has locations in major cities across the US and Canada that adhere to both Advisory Circular AC 120-78A and Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) 43.12. Centers can be found in both standalone locations and near private jet airports in cities like Teterboro, White Plains, Van Nuys, Las Vegas, West Palm Beach, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Scottsdale, Seattle, San Jose, and many more. Bluetail also has an interactive map of all the centers on their site.

"After talking to aircraft owners and operators, MROs, maintenance tracking software companies and aircraft brokers, we were convinced that the aircraft record scanning centers needed to be close to the aircraft home bases," said Stuart Illian, Co-founder of Bluetail.

All Bluetail centers will follow the same physical security and best practice scanning protocol, and are SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant. Bluetail customers can now choose onboarding packages and additional services that best fit their needs, aircraft type and budget.

"This upgrade to Bluetail gives jet owners an end-to-end solution and peace of mind knowing all valuable records are digital, as well as backed up to the cloud," said Roberto Guerrieri, Co-founder of Bluetail.

The new locations are immediately available for customer use, and services include:

Best practices digital conversion process

Secure courier pickup and return

Full pre and post records scan verification

High resolution paper-to-pdf and OCR conversion

Import, mapping and indexing into Bluetail

About Bluetail

Bluetail is a modern, visual content curation SaaS platform, built specifically for business and general aviation aircraft owners and operators. Through its powerful platform that allows owners to store, search and share data, Bluetail helps owners, their staff and partners to maintain any and all aircraft records and logbooks in one secure, collaborative platform. The solution helps aircraft owners, operators and flight departments to easily build and categorize logbooks, timelines, manuals, maintenance documents, and even privately share records. For more information, visit www.bluetail.aero.

