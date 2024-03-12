Bluetail Partners With AeroAngel to Help Children Access Distant, Life-Saving Medical Care

The companies will work together to further AeroAngel's mission of helping critically ill children.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail , the leading modern aircraft records platform, announced recently that it has partnered with AeroAngel to help families of seriously ill children.

AeroAngel, a national aviation charity that has been operating for 14+ years, focuses on providing free private jet flights to seriously ill children, and their families, who need to travel for life-saving medical care. This becomes especially important when commercial airline travel isn't safe or the child has critical care needs.

AeroAngel is the only nonprofit in the country providing free flights in private jets, over long distances, and using a crew of volunteer professional pilots.

"At Bluetail, community is key," said Stuart Illian, COO and Co-founder of Bluetail. "We're thrilled to be teamed with an organization that shares our value of giving back to the community, and has such an incredible mission — helping children in need when it matters most. We're looking forward to being of service, encouraging our customers to join their flight donor network, and working closely with AeroAngel to help them reach their goals."

AeroAngel has flown dozens of coast-to-coast flights, and given 350+ children access to specialized medical care.

"Helping children is our number one priority, and with partners like Bluetail, we've been able to give many families hope," said Mark Pestal, Executive Director and Founder of AeroAngel. "Our partners and volunteers are such a big part of what we do, and we're very excited to have Bluetail on our side."

To learn more about AeroAngel, visit www.aeroangel.org.

