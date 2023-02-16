Bluetail Raises an Additional $2.2 Million Series A From Venture Firm AZ-VC to Accelerate Growth as Demand Rises

AZ-VC's investment enables Bluetail to accelerate its sales power, technology, and service leadership position for private and business aviation operators.

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail, the leading modern SaaS aircraft records platform for private aviation, has announced that it closed an additional $2.2 million Series A investment. The round was led by AZ-VC, an Arizona-based venture capital fund that is uniquely focused on supporting emerging technology companies throughout the state.

Bluetail, the leading modern SaaS aircraft records platform for private aviation, has announced that it closed an additional $2.2 million Series A investment. AZ-VC's investment enables Bluetail to accelerate its sales power, technology, and service leadership position for private and business aviation operators.

With its triple-digit growth in 2022, 600M+ in aircraft records managed and a growing customer base of private, corporate, and charter operators, Bluetail will use the additional funds to expand and scale its market presence, introduce new revolutionary products and integrations, and bring further automation enhancements to its industry-leading solution. All this serves to improve asset value, drive significant cost efficiencies, and reduce friction in maintenance transactions.

"Despite the wildfire spread of software during the 21st century, some pen-and-paper industries are still absent of modern solutions, private aviation included. Bluetail is redefining aviation records management with a cloud platform that is a true 10x solution. We are eager to support the founder's ascension as they bring innovative solutions to an industry that is primed for disruption." stated Jason Pressman, AZ-VC.

"We are extremely proud that AZ-VC has recognized the value of our significant market growth, expansion of the aircraft records software category, and our unlimited potential as the business aviation industry continues to see the ROI benefits of our platform and digital scanning services," stated Roberto Guerrieri, CEO of Bluetail.

This current funding is in addition to a previously announced round of $2.1 million from Brookstone VC and angel investors.

About AZ-VC

AZ-VC is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Arizona. In 2022, AZ-VC launched a groundbreaking $110M fund to accelerate the growth of technology in the state. The firm focuses investments on sector-agnostic tech startups led by local founders. Managed by a team of industry veterans, AZ-VC is committed to helping the next generation of great companies grow and thrive in Arizona. To learn more, visit azvc.com.

About Bluetail, Inc.

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero.

Media Contact:

Dale Smith

Media Relations Representative

Bluetail, Inc.

M: 904.400.1000

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Bluetail, Inc.