BlueTape Launches To Transform Payments in the Construction Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueTape, a payment and financing solution for the construction industry, announced today that it has officially launched its payments solution. Construction pros can use BlueTape to make and receive payments on their mobile device. This exciting milestone marks the start of many product launches over the upcoming months that will improve the payment and financing experience for the construction industry.

BlueTape is geared towards providing a payment and lending solution for contractors and construction material suppliers. Building material suppliers, dealers, distributors, manufacturers, and retailers have the ability to automate accounts receivable, send invoices and payment reminders via text, and offer their customers an easy way to pay for building material with credit cards and ACH on their mobile device. This launch will give construction material suppliers a great tool to get paid fast while lowering their transaction costs.

Yaser Masoudnia, CEO and Co-Founder of BlueTape, says "as a builder, I dealt with payment problems in the construction industry first-hand. Material suppliers lose a lot of time to managing invoices and account receivables, and following up on unpaid invoices. Builders and contractors also spend hours managing paperwork, writing checks, and reading credit card numbers on the phone multiple times a day. My team and I have worked tirelessly to create a product that will change the way payments and financing are conducted within the industry. It is easy to use and it makes checks and unpaid invoices a concern of the past. We are giving material suppliers a payment tool to simplify their payments and enabling them to prioritize their business's success."

BlueTape is a Fintech company tailored for the construction industry. Its innovative and easy-to-use payments and Buy Now Pay Later solutions transform the way building materials are paid for and financed in the industry. BlueTape, previously known as LinqPal, is based in San Francisco, CA and has raised $4M in 2021. BlueTape's goal is to revolutionize access to capital by serving the under-resourced and overworked construction industry, BlueTape makes payments and financing universally accessible to small and medium-sized businesses.

