Bluetooth Advertising for Small Business Owners in Kentucky

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Lucas Strategies, a technology and web consulting company, is pleased to announce the Asirvia Go Services and the Go. This handheld, portable device broadcasts a notification to every Bluetooth and Google Nearby-enabled Android phone and all iPhones with the Physical Web app within a 400-yard radius. Business owners who purchase the Asirvia Go Services and the Go will be provided with training and the website access needed to construct and program advertisement or promotional messages. Consumers will receive these messages when close-by, generating leads for the business.

Robert Burns from Richardson, TX says, "75 hits before it reached the door to my business." The device is activated before being shipped to the business owner, resulting in possible leads and new customers along the entire shipping route. Once the device has been received, the business owner is able to broadcast messages from any location. The device works especially well in crowded areas like shopping malls and movie theaters, but will broadcast from any location. This technology is here to stay but it is still new and under-utilized. Compared to traditional advertising, this proximity marketing device is bargain-priced.

Asirvia's Go is a wireless Bluetooth advertising platform that will broadcast a 40-character message for any product, service, promotion, event, or news alert.

The Go can be turned on or off as desired, and broadcasts a message within a 400 meter distance. The device has a 2-year battery life and will be replaced for free when needed.

A user may update messages at any time, with new notifications showing up on consumers' phones within 15 minutes.

Android represents 60% of the North American smart phone market (85% globally).

To receive promotional messages and links from the Go, Bluetooth and Google Nearby must be enabled on the Android device.

About Scott Lucas Strategies: Scott Lucas Strategies is an IT consulting company and provides technology strategies, technical support and proximity marketing services. Local business owners can use the proximity marketing device to cut down on advertising costs by broadcasting their products/services to any nearby Android phone using Google Nearby. Check out the link for more details at http://ScottLucasStrategies.com/pr

