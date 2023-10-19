Bluetooth Devices Market size to grow by USD 25.25 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by Increasing adoption of Bluetooth devices in various industries- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

19 Oct, 2023, 18:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bluetooth devices market by distribution channel (offline and online), type (Bluetooth speaker, Bluetooth headphones, Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth mouse, and Bluetooth watch and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the Bluetooth devices market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 25.25  billion. The increasing adoption of Bluetooth devices in various industries is a key factor driving market growth. The Bluetooth devices that are widely available in the industrial sector have often been built for tough environments. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bluetooth Devices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bluetooth Devices Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The rise in security and access concerns regarding Bluetooth devices is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Bluetooth device pairs are a process of making sure the connection is secure. The authentication of the device's identity and exchange of encryption keys with a secure communications protocol is part of the pairing process. Additionally, the Bluetooth encryption algorithm is programmed to ensure security and prevent unauthorized access to exchanged data. Additionally, the drawing process requires user consent or authorization to establish a connection or access a specific service. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period. 

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The Bluetooth devices market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (Bluetooth speaker, Bluetooth headphones, Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth mouse, and Bluetooth watch and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.  Retail outlets selling Bluetooth products such as a mouse, keyboards, speakers, and headphones are included in the offline distribution channel which includes consumer electronics stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Moreover, over the last ten years, Bluetooth devices have become available to consumers on a worldwide scale because of rapid technological advances and new product designs.

 View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Bluetooth Devices Market:

Amazon.com Inc., Anker Technology UK Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Denon, GN Store Nord AS, HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sony Group Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 120,692.14 million

The wireless headphones market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.11% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 22,042.99 million

Bluetooth Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 25.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.55

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Anker Technology UK Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Denon, GN Store Nord AS, HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sony Group Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Digital Workplace Market size to grow by USD 59.28 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by Reduced Hardware Costs for Enterprises- Technavio

Digital Workplace Market size to grow by USD 59.28 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by Reduced Hardware Costs for Enterprises- Technavio

The "digital workplace market by component (solution and service), application (large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises), and geography...
Injection Molded Plastics Market size to grow by USD 83.3 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth in the automotive industry to boost the market - Technavio

Injection Molded Plastics Market size to grow by USD 83.3 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth in the automotive industry to boost the market - Technavio

The injection molded plastics market size is expected to grow by USD 83.3 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Peripherals

Image1

Peripherals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.