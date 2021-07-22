Bluetooth Eyewear Brand Lucyd Launches Investment Crowdfunding Campaign via StartEngine

MIAMI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear Inc., operator of the Lucyd e-glasses brand, is excited to announce the launch of an investment crowdfunding campaign on the StartEngine platform, enabling investors at any level to own a stake in the company. Lucyd's previous raise was oversubscribed with 3,800 investors.

Tech entrepreneurs Harrison Gross and team founded Innovative Eyewear in 2019 after realizing no other company successfully combined smart features with fashionable, comfortable, optical-quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company has a strong intellectual property position with exclusive rights to 24 total pending and granted patents, including three utility patents and 21 design patents.



"The audio glasses available were clunky, expensive, unfashionable, and not comfortable enough for all-day wear," says co-founder and CEO Gross. "Lucyd Bluetooth glasses are a true upgrade to eyewear that help you stay connected to your digital life and correct your vision."

The founders further recognized using earbuds to take calls or listen to music was isolating and potentially hazardous, as pedestrians wearing earbuds often cannot hear approaching vehicles or people trying to get their attention. Using open-ear audio, Lucyd Bluetooth glasses allow the wearer to discreetly listen to music or podcasts and take phone calls without obstructing their hearing.



Recognizing that two-thirds of the population requires vision correction, Lucyd offers prescription eyewear and more than 25 lens options to choose from, including progressive lenses and polarized sunglasses from their in-house lab. Committed to making smart eyewear accessible to all, Lucyd Lyte prescription lenses start at just $35, and the frames themselves at $149; are more affordable than those of e-glasses competitors.



Lucyd is also developing a voice-controlled app called Vyrb™, the first social media app built expressly for wearable tech. Vyrb unites all social media feeds, allowing users to listen and respond to social media posts with their voice, without looking at their smartphones. Vyrb can be used with the Lucyd Lyte and any other Bluetooth-enabled tech.



For more information, visit Lucyd's Start Engine campaign page: www.startengine.com/Lucyd



About Lucyd and Innovative Eyewear Inc.: Lucyd's mission is to Upgrade your Eyewear® with advanced ergonomic frames that are easy to use, fun to wear, and help you stay safely connected to your digital life. The Lucyd brand and IP portfolio are exclusively licensed to and operated by Innovative Eyewear, Inc. To learn more, or order Lucyd Lyte, please visit https://lucyd.co .

