Bluetooth IC Market to grow by USD 23.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing number of smart devices and applications- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bluetooth IC market by class type (class I, class II, and class III), application (beacons, audio devices, smart homes, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the Bluetooth IC market from 2022 and 2027 is USD 23.12 billion, according to Technavio. The increasing number of smart devices and applications is a key factor driving market growth. Smart devices connect users to other devices through protocols such as Bluetooth, an interactive device. These devices connect people and technology and bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds through the Internet of Things (IoT). In addition, smart devices offer a variety of benefits, including enhanced decision-making, easy emergency management, reduced costs, remote access, improved call quality, and more. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bluetooth IC Market 2023-2027

Bluetooth IC Market - Market Dynamics

Significant Challenge

The impact of technology chasm is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

Bluetooth IC Market - Market Segmentation

The bluetooth IC market has been segmented by class type (class I, class II, and class III), application (beacons, audio devices, smart homes, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the class I segment will be significant during the forecast period. These devices have the highest output power, typically up to 100 mW (20 dBm). They have the longest range, allowing them to reach distances of up to 100 meters in plain sight. Class I Bluetooth devices offer a significantly extended range compared to Class II and III. In addition, Bluetooth Class I devices are commonly used in industrial and commercial environments where robust wireless communication capabilities are required. Their use is mainly for wireless sensors, asset monitoring systems, automation system applications as well as machine-to-machine communication. As the wireless audio device market grows, so does the demand for Bluetooth Type I solutions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. A major reason for the dominance of APAC is the presence of many consumers, electronic device manufacturers, and automotive OEMs.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Bluetooth IC Market:

Amped RF Wireless Technology, Analog Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, TELINK SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Related Reports:

The Data Center Chip Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,893.67 million. This data center chip market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (GPUs, ASICs, CPUs, and FPGAs), business segment (small medium, and large), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Advancements in chip technology are key factors driving the growth of the global data center chip market.

The silicon carbide market for semiconductor application market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,336.31 million. This silicon carbide market for semiconductor application market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (power electronics, optoelectronic devices, and frequency devices), application (automotive, energy and power, aerospace and defense, data and communication devices, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand for SiC fibers in the aerospace sector is a growing driver in the silicon carbide market for the semiconductor application market.

Bluetooth IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amped RF Wireless Technology, Analog Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, TELINK SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Class Type

Market Segmentation by Applications

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio