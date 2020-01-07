Bluetooth Low Energy-based Smart Lighting Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

- A conceptual study and market analysis of the Bluetooth low energy-based smart lighting technology

- Market positioning and future prospects of Bluetooth lighting technologies; their development and evolution as well as growth driving factors, opportunities and challenges

- Patent analysis covering review of patent shares by region and significant patent allotments

- An overview of the global bluetooth lighting market with market breakdown by source type, application, and region



Reasons for Doing This Study

The global Bluetooth Lighting market is showing significant growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period; regional markets, however, are showing variable trends. In North America and Europe, the market is experiencing steady performance owing to the high adoption of LED lights. Product and application awareness is the primary reason for declining demand in these two regions. The high number of patents from these two regions is a good indication of product maturity in Europe and North America. The rising growth of smart cities in Asia-Pacific is the primary reason for the growth of the Bluetooth lighting market in that region. In overall terms, however, volatile

economic growth is slowing market growth in Asia-Pacific. Latin American and Middle Eastern markets, which will see better growth during the forecast period. Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth and high demand. In Asia-Pacific, Japan holds the most patents for Bluetooth lighting products. This is encouraging Japanese chemical manufacturers to expand their business in this region.



