Bluetooth speaker market size to grow by USD 6.93 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by increasing adoption of smart speakers - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Bluetooth speaker market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart speakers. Smart speakers are backed with virtual assistants and can be controlled through voice to perform required actions. The smart assistants in these speakers are designed to deliver content related to weather forecasts, news, meeting updates, security alerts, and notifications related to household appliances. Such benefits and features have increased their demand among end-users. Their growing adoption has encouraged many vendors to develop new products. Many startups are also entering the market through crowdfunding strategies to manufacture smart speakers with the latest technologies. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bluetooth Speaker Market

Global Bluetooth Speaker Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (portable and fixed) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the portable Bluetooth speakers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increased penetration of wireless speakers among tourists. The growing adoption of smart home devices and smart home automation and the emergence of voice assistants and smart wireless speakers are some of the other factors driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global Bluetooth speaker market.

North America will account for 29% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of music streaming services is the major factor driving the growth of the regional market. The increasing number of home renovation projects and the rising number of new residential buildings are other major factors supporting the growth of the Bluetooth speaker market in North America .

Global Bluetooth Speaker Market – Vendor Analysis

The global Bluetooth speaker market is fragmented and relatively consolidated. Many established brands have begun to provide Bluetooth speakers with advanced features and designs. Their businesses have a global presence, with offices in at least three main geographic regions, including Asia, Europe, and North America. Local vendors have started to provide introduce products with equivalent characteristics at lower rates. These factors will intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Altec Lansing Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Artis

Best IT World India Pvt. Ltd.

Bose Corp.

Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

ION Audio

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Logitech International SA

Onkyo Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Parra Shark

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Skullcandy Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

SoundBot

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Global Bluetooth Speaker Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing growth

The increasing popularity of voice commerce is the key trend in the market.

The concept of voice commerce is gaining popularity among consumers.

In this concept, voice is used as an alternative to using a keyboard and mouse or smartphone for ordering and purchasing products online.

Bluetooth speakers with built-in virtual assistants take voice commands from users to search for products and place orders online.

With voice commerce, online shopping becomes fast and convenient.

Bluetooth speakers offer advantages such as hands-free operation and allow users to engage in other tasks while placing orders.

This trend will positively influence the growth of the global Bluetooth speaker market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering growth

The threat of piracy will challenge the growth of the market.

Many pirated items are sold at relatively lower prices than original products.

The availability of such products is higher in developing countries such as China and India . The proliferation of pirated products is creating a negative impact on the market growth.

and . The proliferation of pirated products is creating a negative impact on the market growth. Also, smart speakers such as Bluetooth speakers are at high risk of cyber-attacks such as denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, man-in-the-middle (MiTM) attacks, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and ransomware attacks.

Hacked Bluetooth speakers can be used to disrupt networks of end-users.

Many such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this Bluetooth speaker market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Bluetooth speaker market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the Bluetooth speaker market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Bluetooth speaker market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Bluetooth speaker market vendors

Bluetooth Speaker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altec Lansing Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Artis, Best IT World India Pvt. Ltd., Bose Corp., Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., ION Audio, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Onkyo Corp., Panasonic Corp., Parra Shark, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SoundBot, and Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

