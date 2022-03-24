Bluetooth Speaker Market size to increase by USD 6.93 billion | Driven by increasing adoption of smart speakers | Technavio

The bluetooth speaker market is fragmented. Established brands have begun to provide Bluetooth speakers with advanced features and designs. Local players are offering products with equivalent characteristics at lower prices to compete in the market. Altec Lansing Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Artis, Best IT World India Pvt. Ltd., Bose Corp., Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., ION Audio, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Onkyo Corp., Panasonic Corp., Parra Shark, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SoundBot, and Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd. are some of the dominant players in the market.

The increasing adoption of smart speakers is driving the growth of the market. Smart speakers are voice-controlled and are backed with smart assistants. They are also designed to deliver content related to weather, news, meeting updates, security alerts, and notifications related to appliances. Many such features are increasing the popularity and the adoption of smart speakers among consumers. The growing adoption of such products is increasing vendors in the market to develop speakers backed with smart and advanced features. All these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global bluetooth market during the forecast period.

In addition, the growing penetration of smart homes and the popularity of wireless streaming of audio content will offer immense growth opportunities for market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bluetooth Speaker Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Bluetooth Speaker Market is segmented as below:

Product

Portable



Fixed

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The portable bluetooth speaker segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The increasing adoption of wireless speakers among tourists is driving the growth of the segment. Also, factors such as the growing adoption of smart home devices and smart home automation, and the emergence of voice assistants and smart wireless speakers are contributing to the growth of the segment.

By geography, the market will observe maximum growth in North America during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of music streaming services has been crucial in driving the growth of the bluetooth speaker market in North America. In addition, the increasing consumer spending on smart gadgets and smart appliances are contributing to the growth of the regional market. The US is the major market for bluetooth speakers in North America.

The market will also observe healthy growth in countries such as China, Japan, the UK, and France during the forecast period. The bluetooth speaker market report also covers the following areas.

Bluetooth Speaker Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bluetooth speaker market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the bluetooth speaker market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bluetooth Speaker Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bluetooth speaker market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bluetooth speaker market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bluetooth speaker market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bluetooth speaker market vendors

Bluetooth Speaker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altec Lansing Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Artis, Best IT World India Pvt. Ltd., Bose Corp., Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., ION Audio, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Onkyo Corp., Panasonic Corp., Parra Shark, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SoundBot, and Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fixed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fixed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fixed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fixed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fixed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 89: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 94: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Best IT World India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Best IT World India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Best IT World India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Best IT World India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Bose Corp.

Exhibit 102: Bose Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Bose Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Bose Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Bose Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 106: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 107: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 109: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.8 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 115: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Logitech International SA

Exhibit 120: Logitech International SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Logitech International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Logitech International SA - Key news



Exhibit 123: Logitech International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Logitech International SA - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 130: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

