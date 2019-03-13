Bluetree announces Service Center collaboration with Johns Hopkins Health System

MADISON, Wis., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetree, an Epic consulting and strategy solutions company for healthcare providers, went live on February 26 with Johns Hopkins Health System on its Service Center program. Bluetree's Service Center fields calls from healthcare organization end users and physicians and is led by ex-Epic and ServiceNow veterans.

"The end goal is to solve issues for the end users faster and free up project team time to focus on the system," said Bluetree Service Center Director, Joleen Johnson. "I think our clients will quickly take note of the benefits of having Service Center Specialists who are so ingrained with Epic and the clinical space. We think this solution is one of the few ways we can make end users' lives easier so we can move toward a healthier, happier population."

Housed in Bluetree's new, 15,000 square foot home on Madison's Far West side, Bluetree's Service Center bolsters the company's expanding Managed Services division, a team of more than 80 cross-application specialists who have helped provide cost-effective, remote support to more than 25 Epic clients. The Service Center offers 24x7x365 support and is comprised of specialists trained on each customers' workflows before building knowledge bases specific to each client. It also features:

Tiered pricing based on call volume for ultimate flexibility

A ServiceNow web portal for all clients for logging tickets

Standard industry Service Level Agreements and monthly performance summaries

Specialists trained on Epic via ex-Epic training executives

About Bluetree: Bluetree was founded in 2012 and has a client base of more than 140 health systems nationwide, including eight of the 10 organizations listed in the 2018-19 US News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll rankings. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, and with offices in Denver and New York, Bluetree's integrated team approach helps healthcare providers realize higher returns from their Epic platform investment. It was named the 2,059th fastest-growing private company in America by Inc. Magazine in August 2018 and received the United Way of Dane County 2017 Community Volunteer Business Award in May 2017.

