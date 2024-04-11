BlueTriton Brands Applauds EPA's New PFAS Regulations and Encourages FDA to Adopt Them

BlueTriton Brands Meets New Standard Today

STAMFORD, Conn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueTriton Brands, Inc. ("BlueTriton") applauds the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its announcement that sets strict limits on PFAS 'forever chemicals' in U.S. drinking water.

"At BlueTriton, we are committed to healthy hydration, providing quality, clean, crisp, and safe water," said Joey Bergstein, CEO of BlueTriton. "Safe, sustainably sourced drinking water is essential to a healthy future. That's why we carefully manage and monitor water quality from all our springs and for all our brands. BlueTriton is proud to support policies that help protect drinking water and we encourage the FDA to adopt the EPA's new regulation." Long before the EPA issued this rule, BlueTriton adopted measures to address PFAS. "We have invested in our infrastructure to assure the safety of our products," Bergstein stated.

Experts agree that choosing water is one of the most important things we can do for our health.[1] BlueTriton is committed to rigorous quality testing and assuring our products meet and exceed all regulatory and quality standards. As technology became available, BlueTriton proactively adopted measures and a testing protocol. We test our bottled water products regularly for the presence of 18 different types of Perfluorinated Compounds, including those named by the EPA. Our testing shows that there are no detectable levels of PFAS. Current results are publicly available on the BlueTriton website under Water Quality Reports: Bottled Water Quality Reports.

Protecting water sources today is critical to protecting them for tomorrow. That's why we are leading the way in water stewardship, maintaining resilient sourcing, and protecting thousands of acres of watersheds and wetlands. As a company whose expertise is drinking water, we know our future depends on the long-term health and stability of our water sources.

About BlueTriton Brands:

BlueTriton Brands, Inc. ("BlueTriton") is a water and beverage company in North America that produces and distributes a portfolio of brands of spring water, purified water, and other beverages, which include Poland Spring®, Deer Park®, Ozarka®, Ice Mountain®, Zephyrhills®, Arrowhead®, Origin™, Saratoga®, AC+ION®, Pure Life®, B'EAU®, and Splash Refresher™.

BlueTriton Brands also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a reuse and refill platform for home and office beverage delivery in the United States, providing access to a broad portfolio of water and beverage products, the majority of which are sold in reusable, multiserve bottles. As a leader in home delivery and reusable packaging, the company strives to save customers time by conveniently and more sustainably delivering products to their door. ReadyRefresh is proud of its role in helping reduce waste by delivering healthy hydration to our neighbors, businesses, and communities in 3- and 5-gallon reusable bottles, which are collected, sanitized, and refilled.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton is a privately held company with operations and distribution primarily in the United States and Canada, employing more than 7,000 employees. BlueTriton manages water resources for long-term sustainability and helps protect more than 20,000 acres of watershed area owned by the company from harm and destruction. The company sources from 56 springs and has 30 production facilities across North America, with some verified to the Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") Standard. BlueTriton is a Water Champion with The Water Council and has committed to be verified under their WAVE program.

