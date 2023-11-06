BlueTriton Brands Appoints Joey Bergstein as Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

06 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

A seasoned CEO, Bergstein brings over 30 years of experience building and leading consumer packaged goods companies driven by a focus on innovation, sustainability and community impact

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueTriton Brands, Inc. ("BlueTriton" or the "Company"), a North American provider of trusted, responsibly sourced water brands, announced its Board of Directors has appointed Joey Bergstein as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 28, 2023.

Bergstein joins BlueTriton from The Sabra Dipping Company ("Sabra"), where he has served as President and CEO since 2021. Together with the Sabra Team, he positioned Sabra for continued growth by resetting operations, strengthening food safety and quality, improving operational effectiveness, advancing innovation and sustainability, and empowering a committed and passionate team.

"I have spent my career helping build great businesses—and helping those businesses make a meaningful difference in the world. I'm honored to bring my experience to bear at BlueTriton, where we are working to build a better water company and be a force for good," said Bergstein. "We have an amazing responsibility to help conserve, protect, and responsibly package our natural resources for the long-term, while providing healthy hydration to millions. I am excited for the next chapter of BlueTriton and look forward to building on our foundation and positioning it for long-term growth and success."

Prior to Sabra, Bergstein served as CEO at Seventh Generation, a leading US brand of bio-based household and personal care products, where he was instrumental in helping the organization grow its revenue, profitability, footprint, and impact as a sustainability leader. Bergstein began his career with a decade at Procter & Gamble followed by leadership roles at Molson and Diageo.

"With more than 30 years of experience building and leading iconic consumer goods brands focused on sustainability, governance, and corporate culture, Joey embodies what it means to be a purpose-driven CEO," said Dean Metropoulos, Chairman of BlueTriton's Board of Directors. "His ability to help companies achieve commercial success while making a meaningful difference in the world is perfectly aligned with BlueTriton's leadership priorities and principles."

"Joey has a proven ability to enhance businesses by establishing a clear strategy, building trust, and driving results for stakeholders," added Kimberly D. Reed, Partner at One Rock Capital Partners and a member of BlueTriton's Board of Directors. "The combination of his background leading sustainability-focused brands and his expertise in the consumer and beverage space makes him the ideal leader for BlueTriton as we look to differentiate ourselves within the category and continue to grow."

About BlueTriton Brands:

BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and responsibly packaged spring water, purified water and water beverage brands including Poland Spring® Brand, Deer Park® Brand, Ozarka® Brand, Ice Mountain® Brand, Zephyrhills® Brand, Arrowhead® Brand, Origin™ Natural Spring Water, Saratoga® Spring Water, AC+ION® Alkaline Water, Pure Life® Purified Water, B'EAU® Marine Collagen Water Beverage, Splash Blast® Flavored Water Beverage and Splash Fizz® Fruit Flavored Sparkling Water Beverage. BlueTriton Brands also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service that has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® business.   

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton Brands and its affiliates in the United States and Canada employ over 7,000 employees. BlueTriton Brands manages resources for long-term sustainability and helps to safeguard more than 20,000 acres of land surrounding its springs and watersheds in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has 28 production facilities across the United States, 13 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified across 12 sites, with eight of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification.

Contact Information
Laura Krueger
Director of External Communications, BlueTriton Brands
[email protected]

SOURCE One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

Also from this source

One Rock Capital Partners Expands Operating Partner Team with Addition of Thierry Morin

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the...

ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH ADDITION OF CHRISTINE MCCLURE

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.