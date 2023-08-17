BLUETTI Brings Next-Gen Energy Solutions to The Energy Expo 2023

News provided by

BLUETTI INC

17 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading innovator in the energy storage industry, is set to dazzle visitors at The Energy Expo 2023, taking place at the Miami Airport Convention Center from August 22nd to 24th. Attendees can experience BLUETTI's household energy storage and portable power products firsthand at booth #233.

Driving the Transition to Renewable Energy

Continue Reading

As the world gravitates toward renewable energy sources, BLUETTI recognizes the vital role that energy storage systems play in maximizing the potential of solar power. These systems store excess energy for later use, ensuring a continuous power supply even during power outages. In line with its mission, BLUETTI is committed to delivering clean energy solutions worldwide to catalyze the transition to renewable energy.

Showcasing Game-Changing Energy Solutions

Visitors to BLUETTI's booth could explore a range of cutting-edge energy storage solutions, including:

  • EP900+B500 Modular Household System: This versatile system supports both on-grid and off-grid configurations, boasting a robust 9,000W output. Ranging from 9,920Wh to 19,840Wh in capacity, it integrates with solar setups for maximum 9,000W solar charging. This system empowers users to harness solar energy or even sell surplus power back to the grid. Notably, it safeguards against outages in just 10ms with its UPS feature.
  • AC500+B300S Movable Backup System: Designed for off-grid use, this solution delivers a 5,000W output and offers a capacity from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh. Its rapid 20ms UPS switching time and compatibility with 3,000W solar input make it a dependable backup power for home and off-grid sheds.
  • AC200MAX Portable Emergency Power: Delivering 2,048Wh of capacity and 2,200W of power output, the AC200MAX is expandable with B230 additional batteries for more energy storage. This mid-range powerhouse is perfect for addressing short-term power cuts and RV living.
  • AC60P and AC180P Mobile Power Sources: Weighing 9.1kg, the AC60P is an IP65-rated water-resistant generator expandable to 2,116Wh with two B80P batteries. The AC180P boasts 1,440Wh of energy storage and a remarkable 1,440W Turbocharging, achieving 80% capacity in just 45 minutes.

Additionally, BLUETTI will also display other compact solar generators like EB3A and EB70 for emergency backup and outdoor power needs, paired with foldable solar panels such as BLUETTI PV200 and PV350 for seamless power supply wherever sunlight is available.

Pioneering Energy Innovation

Bolstered by a global team of R&D experts, BLUETTI holds over 300 patents and continues introducing remarkable products annually, leading energy storage innovation. "We're always pushing the boundaries, and we can't wait to share our latest achievements at the Expo," said James Ray, BLUETTI's marketing manager.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

SOURCE BLUETTI INC

Also from this source

BLUETTI Partners with Avex Beach Paradise For An Innovative Beach Experience

BLUETTI to Host 2-Day Pop-Up Event in Lagos, Nigeria

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.