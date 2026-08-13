BLUETTI Debuts SORA 500 Portable Solar Panel in the U.S. for Peak RV Season

SORA 500 pairs 500W solar input with a space-saving foldable design, providing a high-efficiency power boost for summer RV travel.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, an innovator in portable power and RV energy solutions, officially debuted the SORA 500 Portable Solar Panel in the U.S. Designed for RV travel, camping, and off-grid power, the SORA 500 addresses a common RV power challenge: supplying high-efficiency solar charging without sacrificing valuable vehicle storage space.

500W Solar Panel, Folded for Easy RV Storage

BLUETTI SORA 500 Portable Solar Panel deployed beside an overlanding RV, delivering high-output solar charging for off-grid travel, RV camping, and campsite power.

RV travelers often struggle to balance high wattage with limited space. This 500W portable solar panel resolves that trade-off by folding 500W of rated solar output into a compact 22.4 x 17.5 x 3.3-inch frame—packing down like a slim camp table. Weighing 28.4 lbs, it moves between an RV, campsite, garage, or backyard without permanent installation.

Built with premium N-Type monocrystalline cells offering up to 25% conversion efficiency, SORA 500 features an ETFE-coated surface for easier cleaning after outdoor use and IP67-rated dust and water resistance for campsite conditions. A standard MC4 connector helps it pair with compatible solar generators and portable power stations, while the portable form factor lets users position the panel for stronger sunlight as shade, angle, temperature, cable compatibility, and connected-device input limits allow.

In hands-on testing, third-party coverage highlighted both its output and packability. The Verge rated the panel 8/10, reporting real-world output up to 509W and calling it "the only 500W panel that effectively disappears into a small closet or under a van bench." WIRED's portable solar panel guide also highlighted BLUETTI's 500W panel as a high-output portable solar option for RVs, cabins, and campsites.

Tailored Power Solutions for Every Journey

To maximize the SORA 500's performance, BLUETTI integrates the panel across flagship power setups to match various travel styles:

Pricing and Availability

The SORA 500 Portable Solar Panel is now available in the U.S. at a launch price of $799, with an additional 5% off available using promo code BLUETTI5OFF at checkout. Tailored system setups for different travel needs can be found in BLUETTI's official RV Power Solution Guide.

About BLUETTI

Established in 2013, BLUETTI has evolved into a pioneer in the clean energy sector. Driven by robust in-house R&D and sustainable innovation, the brand empowers millions across 120+ countries to stay safe and prepared. Its portfolio of solar generators and home battery backup solutions ensures reliable power for emergency preparedness, RV travel, and off-grid lifestyles.

Media Contact

Ellen Lee

PR Lead, US Market

[email protected]

SOURCE BLUETTI