BLUETTI Expands Power Lineup, Details Black Friday Buyer's Guide for Home and Portable Needs

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI , a global leader in clean energy solutions, is expanding its lineup for winter storm preparedness with two new home backup systems—the Elite 400 and B500K—officially available on November 15. These new additions also join a broader selection of models featured in BLUETTI's Black Friday event , running from November 15 to December 3, which offers up to 65 percent off and helps users find the right power solution, from reliable home battery backup to everyday portable energy.

For Mobile Home & Workshop Power: The New Elite 400

BLUETTI showcases the Elite 400 and B500K home backup backup solutions for winter storms prepareness, featured alongside seasonal Black Friday clean-energy savings.

The Elite 400 Portable Power Station is designed for users who require substantial power in multiple locations, such as workshops or different rooms during an outage. It features a 3,840Wh capacity with a 2,600W output (3,900W surge) integrated into a rolling chassis with a retractable handle for mobility. Its 9 outlets are suited for running high-demand appliances, including refrigerators, power tools, and medical equipment.

Availability: Launches November 15 for $1,499 (50 percent off).

For High-Value, Large-Family Backup: The New B500K

For large-capacity needs, the new B500K is a modular 5,120Wh expansion battery. It's designed as a highly cost-effective solution for families seeking multi-day backup, offering a competitive cost-per-watt-hour (at approximately $0.33/Wh). It is compatible with several BLUETTI models, including the Apex 300, AC300, AC500, AC200L, and AC200Max. The B500K and its bundles are eligible for the 30% U.S. Residential Clean Energy Credit (valid through 2025).

Availability: Launches November 1 5, B500K Expansion Battery starts at $1,699 (43 percent off). The Apex 300 + B500K Home Battery Backup is priced at $3,098 (38 percent off).

For High-Voltage Appliances: Apex 300

The Apex 300 Portable Power Station is notable for its ability to deliver dual 120V/240V power from a single unit, allowing it to run heavy-duty appliances like well pumps, air conditioners, and heaters during an outage. It provides 2,764.8Wh of capacity and 3,840W of output. The system is scalable; for instance, a bundle with the B300K (total 5.5kWh) is available.

Availability: The Apex 300 + B300K Home Battery Backup is available for $2,299 (44 percent off) and also qualifies for the 30 percent Federal Tax Credit.

For Versatile, All-Scenario Power: Elite 200 V2

Positioned as a highly versatile solution, the Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station bridges the gap between home backup and portable outdoor power. It offers a 2,073.6Wh capacity and 2,600W output, capable of handling multi-scenario family needs from RV trips to short-term home outages. Its durable LiFePO₄ battery is rated for over 6,000 cycles (approx. 17 years of use) and it operates at a low 16dB.

Availability: Available at its lowest price ever for $699(59 percent off).

For Portable Power in Style: Elite 30 V2



From weekend trips to bedside emergency backup, the Elite 30 V2 Portable Power Station provides 288Wh and 600W output to power personal devices like laptops, CPAPs, and lights via its nine outlets. It adds a personal touch to portability, available in six distinct EcoTide colors like Glacier Blue, Blush Pink, and Meadow Green.

Availability: Available in six EcoTide colors, it is priced at $199 (a $105 savings) on the BLUETTI store and Amazon .

For Everyday Portability : Elite 10

The palm-sized Elite 10 Portable Power Station is BLUETTI's most lightweight and mini power station yet. It's the perfect "in-between" solution for when a power bank won't cut it, but a full-sized station is too much. Small enough to slip into a tote bag, the 1.8 kg (under 4 lbs) unit is built for everyday carry. It provides 128Wh, a 200W AC outlet, a 10ms UPS function, and is ideal for powering handheld consoles, tablets, or cameras.

Availability: Priced under $150, the Elite 10 will be available starting November 20 on the BLUETTI website and Amazon.

Event Availability

BLUETTI's Black Friday event, featuring discounts of up to 65 percent, will run from November 15 to December 3 on the official BLUETTI store and its Amazon storefront. Final pricing and product pages will go live progressively from November 15 to 20.



In addition to the listed discounts, the following promotional codes offer extra savings:

BLUETTI5OFF: 5 percent off (valid for most portable power stations )

BLUETTI6OFF: 6 percent off (valid for the Apex 300, new Elite 400, new B500K, and related bundles)

About BLUETTI

