BLUETTI FridgePower Hits Retail to Protect Fridges from Power Outages

Following a $2.2 million Kickstarter milestone, the ultra-slim refrigerator battery backup enters retail.

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI today officially launched FridgePower, its dedicated refrigerator battery backup. Following a $2.2 million Kickstarter milestone, the plug-and-play unit is now available to protect households from hurricane and summer blackouts. This ultra-slim solution provides automatic 24/7 power to keep food safe during outages, overnight failures, or when the home is unattended.

Available at Retail: The BLUETTI FridgePower dedicated refrigerator battery backup, featuring an ultra-slim design and automatic 24/7 UPS protection to keep fridges running during power outages.

This rollout aligns with BLUETTI's early Prime Day offers on Amazon and the BLUETTI Store. Early shoppers can secure pre-event selections ahead of the June 23 official rush, fully protected by a 30-day price guarantee.

FridgePower: Ultra-Slim Battery Backup Built for Fridge

Designed to keep fridges running during sudden outages, FridgePower stands out from standard portable power stations with its fridge-first approach. As a sleek kitchen fixture that stays put, it serves as a smart UPS tailored for modern households. It packs a 2,016Wh/1,800W capacity to deliver 21.6 hours of continuous backup for standard refrigerators, scaling up to 8kWh or four days' protection with BlueCell 200 expansion batteries.

Smarter UPS for 24/7 Fridge Protection

For fridges and freezers, FridgePower delivers a smarter UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) critical to preventing immediate food and financial losses. It stands out by automatically switching to battery power within 10ms of a grid failure, ensuring continuous cooling during overnight blackouts or extended absences. Through the latest BLUETTI App, users can manage four intelligent UPS modes—Standard, PV Priority, TOU (Time-of-Use), and Customized—while receiving proactive Extreme Weather Alerts to stay prepared.

Plug and Play Ease, Modern Kitchen Peace

Traditional home battery backups often require complex installation and dedicated space. FridgePower combines plug-and-play simplicity with an ultra-slim 2.95-inch profile that fits discreetly beside refrigerators or mounts neatly on walls. Built for permanent indoor deployment, it operates at a whisper-quiet 30 dB, produces zero emissions, and requires no fuel. Its long-life LiFePO₄ battery is rated for over 4,000 cycles, delivering over a decade of dependable protection through seasonal storms and grid instability.

FridgePower Retail Availability & Pricing

The FridgePower Battery Backup series is available on the BLUETTI Store and Amazon. Through July 15th, customers can access the debut pricing, with an additional 5% discount available by applying the code BLUETTI5OFF at checkout:

FridgePower (2,016Wh): $849 (MSRP $1,299)

FridgePower + 1× BlueCell 200 (4,032Wh): $1,598 (MSRP $2,498)

FridgePower + 2× BlueCell 200 (6,048Wh): $2,347 (MSRP $3,697)

FridgePower + 3× BlueCell 200 (8,064Wh): $3,099 (MSRP $4,896)

More Premier Prime Day Picks

Pre-Event Checkout Codes

Current pricing is active through June 23 on Amazon and the BLUETTI store. Backed by a 30-day price guarantee, users can apply these codes for hurricane readiness:

BLUETTI5OFF (Save 5%): FridgePower, Apex 300, and 95% of portable power stations.

(Save 5%): FridgePower, Apex 300, and 95% of portable power stations. BLUETTI6OFF (Save 6%): Elite 400, B500K, and related bundles.

(Save 6%): Elite 400, B500K, and related bundles. BLUETTI8OFF (Save 8%): Award-winning Elite 300 Series.

About BLUETTI

Established in 2013, BLUETTI has evolved into a pioneer in the clean energy sector. Driven by robust in-house R&D and sustainable innovation, the brand empowers millions across 120+ countries to stay safe and prepared. Its portfolio of solar generators and home battery backup solutions ensures reliable power for emergency preparedness, RV travel, and off-grid lifestyles.

CONTACT:

Ellen Lee

PR Lead, U.S. Market

[email protected]

SOURCE BLUETTI