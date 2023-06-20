BLUETTI Help South African Households to Brace for Winter Power Outages

News provided by

BLUETTI INC

20 Jun, 2023, 22:39 ET

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Africa is heading into the winter, and people there may expect the worst-ever power cuts - up to 16 hours a day. 

Luckily, BLUETTI, a leading brand in the energy storage industry, will launch a timely winter promotion from June 20 to July 6, offering affordable power solutions to prepare for the cold and dark winter.

20230606______ac200max_1920_1080px_____7
20230606______ac200max_1920_1080px_____7

Home Battery Backup System --BLUETTI AC300&B300

Hours without power can disrupt every aspect of daily life, from cooking to lighting to working. A reliable backup power source like the BLUETTI AC300 could make life easier with its all-day home protection. With its 3,000W output and 6,000W surge, it can easily run large household appliances such as heaters, microwaves and refrigerators.

Every household can customize its own battery system, as the modular AC300 supports B300 expansion batteries for a flexible capacity ranging from 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh, carrying families through multi-day power outages.

When depleted, the AC300 battery system can be quickly restored to 100% with a 3,000W wall charge or max. 2,400W solar charge, which allows complete off-grid living without energy costs. 

Portable Emergency Power-- BLUETTI AC200MAX/ EB70/ EB3A

BLUETTI also offers mobile generators for different scenarios. The AC200MAX with 2,200W output and 2,048Wh capacity could be a suitable emergency power supply. Its expandability with B230 (2,048Wh) and B300 additional battery, coupled with 16 versatile outlets and 1,400W dual AC+solar charging, make it a top choice to keep the house running for days. 

The compact EB3A and EB70 can also be carried around to power various small devices. They can keep the camping lights on, charge phones, and power workers' computers and tools on site. 

Prepare Ahead with Big Savings

As the freezing winter approaches, energy demands will further spike and may result in prolonged power cuts. It's better to make the most of BLUETTI's favorable offers and invest in energy products to avoid shivering in the dark. 

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105879/20230606______ac200max_1920_1080px_____7.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750429/Logo.jpg 

SOURCE BLUETTI INC

