BLUETTI Highlights Innovative Energy Storage Solutions at RE+ 2023

News provided by

BLUETTI INC

11 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a pioneering provider of energy storage products, announced its participation in RE+ 2023 (Solar Power International), North America's largest clean energy event. From September 11-14, BLUETTI will display its latest energy storage solutions, contributing to a sustainable energy future.

Continue Reading

BLUETTI's Energy Solutions at RE+ 2023
Under the theme "Renewing what's possible," RE+ 2023 gathers top companies and experts in the clean energy sector to present cutting-edge solutions. BLUETTI will take center stage, showcasing its upcoming EP800 system ahead of its official release on September 15.

The EP800 off-grid battery system provides 7,600W of power for both 120V and 240V home appliances. Its modular design allows users to choose from two to four B500 battery packs for up to 19,840Wh of capacity. Households of all types could have customizable backup power for blackouts and optimize energy consumption with its peak load shifting feature. Some with solar systems could benefit even more. Featuring a 9,000W solar input, it helps to store free solar energy for overnight use or other times when the grid fails. 

Unlike many other complex battery systems, the EP800 is easy to install and use. Within hours, it is up and running under the roof or in the garage. Its reliable LiFePO4 battery and NEMA4X rating allow it to withstand the test of time and weather. BLUETTI also gives it a worry-free 10-year warranty. 

BLUETTI's new arrival is further evidence of its strong R&D capabilities. The EP800's predecessor, the EP900, an on/off-grid 9,000W system, has proved a hit with the market. Using the same B500 batteries, the EP900 also has a flexible capacity ranging from 9,920Wh to 19,840Wh. What distinguishes the EP900 from the EP800 is that the EP900 supports grid connection, with which users can sell excess solar power back to the grid for additional credits.

Besides large home energy products, BLUETTI's portable solar generators like the camping companions EB3A, EB55, EB70S, and the midsize AC200P have been widely recognized. At RE+ 2023, BLUETTI will spotlight two new offerings - the water-resistant AC60 and the powerful AC180. Both generators have garnered rave reviews since their debut, and their offline versions will be available this September.

Try BLUETTI EP800 Free for 30 Days BLUETTI is currently running an Energy Freedom Program to help households reduce their energy bills and achieve power independence. 30 households with monthly bills over $100 can apply for a free trial of the EP800 system for a full month. After the trial, they can either return the product at no cost or keep it for an incredible 40% off the retail price. Give it a try as the trial is totally money and worry free. All it takes is a few clicks to sign up, and BLUETTI will take care of everything from shipping to installation.

Limited offer, grab it now!

Event Details
Date: Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PDT
Booth: #20074, Hall G, Level 1
Location: The Venetian Convention and Expo Center, Las Vegas, NV

BLUETTI's booth will feature expert presentations, product demonstrations, and engaging interactions with tech pros, providing visitors with hands-on experiences and valuable insights into the future of clean energy.

About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

Contact:
Amanda Yan
Integrated Marketing for BLUETTI
[email protected]

Social Media:
Youtube
Facebook
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter

SOURCE BLUETTI INC

Also from this source

Introducing BLUETTI: Revolutionizing Clean Energy Solutions for Sustainable Living

BLUETTI Provides Hurricane Preparedness Guidelines Amid Recent Florida Storm

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.