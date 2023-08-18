BLUETTI Introduces Power Solution to Tackle Load-Shedding in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As South Africa continues to grapple with the pressing issue of load-shedding, BLUETTI, a leading clean energy storage company, has come forward with effective solutions to allow individuals and businesses to take control of their power supply and break free from darkness.

AC200MAX+B230 - Scalable Home Backup Power

Sporting a 2,048Wh capacity and a 2,200W AC output, the 16-outlet AC200MAX could power all essential devices. It could run a 150W refrigerator for 10 hours and a 10W light bulb for over 150 hours. Notably, users can expand its total capacity to 6,144Wh by adding two 2,048Wh B230 batteries for longer runtime. The AC200MAX recharges flexibly and quickly, topping up in 3 hours via a 1,400W solar+AC dual charge.

EP500Pro - Powerhouse for Long Blackouts

The EP500Pro features a 3,000W output to power the entire house easily. With 15 outlets, it can charge various devices simultaneously. Its 5,100Wh battery can run a 100W smart TV for about 50 hours, a 500W space heater for 8.6 hours, and a 1,000W microwave for 4.3 hours. Its sturdy wheels make it easy to move and position wherever power is needed.

EB3A/EB70 - Compact Emergency Power

The compact EB3A weighs just 4.6kg and provides 268Wh capacity and 600W power, while the EB70 offers a larger capacity of 716Wh and 1,000W power at 9.7kg. Both models have multiple outlets for charging phones, laptops, and other small devices like fans, and WIFI routers. They support multiple charging to maintain power in critical situations.

Empower All in Need

BLUETTI is dedicated to empowering communities and individuals with clean energy. Through its 5-year LAAF (Lighting an African Family) program, BLUETTI has brought electricity to off-grid households in Africa, impacting thousands of families. 

BLUETTI backup power sources enable South Africans to effectively reduce their dependence on the grid and mitigate the impact of load-shedding. BLUETTI empowers the nation to face this challenge head-on and embrace a more resilient future.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

