BLUETTI Launches Extended Warranty and Flexible Renting Service in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its Trade-in program, BLUETTI, a leader in sustainable energy storage solutions, has introduced extended warranty and flexible renting services in the United States. This strategic initiative, in collaboration with Extend and Fragile, once again highlights BLUETTI's commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and making renewable energy solutions more accessible to American households and businesses.

"At BLUETTI, we understand that our customers are looking for reliable, long-term solutions that fit their lifestyles," said James Ray, spokesperson for BLUETTI. "By offering extended warranty and flexible renting options, we're providing the peace of mind and financial flexibility our customers need to embrace sustainable living."

Extended Warranty Service

BLUETTI has partnered with Extend, a leading provider of product and shipping protection, to allow customers to extend their warranty beyond the standard period for select models and their combos, including the AC180, AC70, AC60, AC240, and AC200L. Customers can extend their warranty by 1, 2, or 3 years for a nominal fee, ensuring long-term reliability and added reassurance. The extended warranty is powered by Extend's digitally-native protection solutions with 24/7 support, allowing customers to make hassle-free online claims for repairs or replacements anytime, anywhere.

Flexible Renting Service

BLUETTI has also introduced BLUETTI Flex, a flexible renting service in partnership with Fragile, a software company specializing in financing and subscription services. This service allows customers to access BLUETTI's advanced energy storage solutions without a significant upfront investment. The subscription process is seamless, with easy steps on the product page directing customers to Fragile's platform for monthly payments. Initially available for the AC180 model, the service may expand to more models, offering an affordable and convenient option for those seeking renewable energy without the burden of ownership.

These new services are part of BLUETTI's ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience and promote the widespread adoption of renewable energy solutions. BLUETTI's dedication to innovation and customer-centric services has garnered over 2 million global customers and top recommendations from major outlets such as CNET, Forbes, The Verge, CBS News, Clean Technica, RV Life, and The New York Post.

About BLUETTI

Committed to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions. With a focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in more than 100 countries worldwide.

