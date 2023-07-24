BLUETTI Partners with Avex Beach Paradise For An Innovative Beach Experience

News provided by

BLUETTI INC

24 Jul, 2023, 11:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading provider of innovative and eco-friendly energy solutions, announced its sponsorship of the SDGs Promotion Special Collaboration Project, "Avex Beach Paradise", held in Kamakura Yuigahama. 

This initiative aims to create a comfortable beach experience for visitors while promoting sustainable energy practices and raising awareness of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

Continue Reading

Harnessing the Sun's Power: A Beach House Revolution

The Avex Beach Paradise beach house revolutionizes the beach experience by generating electricity with BLUETTI's efficient PV120S and PV350 solar panels. This clean and renewable energy is stored in BLUETTI power stations and then used to cover different power needs. 

Beachgoers could keep their drones, cameras, and phones always powered to capture the beautiful scenes and happy moments, or power their portable fans, projectors, and game consoles to have more fun from small power stations, like BLUETTI EB3A or EB70S, which are placed on some table of the beach house. These mobile power sources have multiple AC and DC ports, even including wireless charging pads for multi-task charging. 

At the bar counter in the VIP areas, the BLUETTI AC500 and B300S modular power giants will provide up to 5,000W of power for energy-hungry devices such as freezers, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances. Visitors can also explore other power solutions and juice up their devices in the display areas. BLUETTI's new release, the AC60, packs a punch and is resistant to water splashes and dust, making it the perfect power companion for beach activities. 

Empowering a Sustainable Future

The collaboration between BLUETTI and Avex Beach Paradise showcases the potential of eco-friendly energy solutions in real-world settings. By witnessing the beach house's self-sustaining capabilities, visitors are encouraged to reflect on their energy consumption habits and switch to greener lifestyles.  

Since its founding, BLUETTI has empowered people from all walks of life to experience the benefits of sustainable energy and reduce their carbon footprint. To date, the company has generated an impressive 883,075 kWh of electricity through solar power, resulting in a significant reduction of approximately 880 tons of CO2 emissions. With an unwavering commitment to making clean energy accessible to every household for a sustainable future, BLUETTI continues to drive positive change through various initiatives and efforts. 

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

SOURCE BLUETTI INC

Also from this source

BLUETTI to Host 2-Day Pop-Up Event in Lagos, Nigeria

BLUETTI Help South African Households to Brace for Winter Power Outages

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.