BLUETTI Presents Unbeatable Father's Day Gift Ideas to Empower Dads

Empower Dads in Every Way

For dads who enjoy DIY projects, gardening, or working on-site, the BLUETTI AC300&B300 is an ideal choice. Featuring 3,000W power, it effortlessly runs almost all power tools, like electric drills, chainsaws, sanders, and pumps. Even during a power cut, dads can also keep going with flexible energy storage of up to 12,288Wh.

When hooked with solar panels, the AC300 can support a max solar charging of 2,400W. So, dads can always have free power to do what they love without worrying about high energy bills.

Give Dads Peace of Mind During Power Outages

Sudden power outages can disrupt dads workflow and daily routine. While the BLUETTI EP500Pro ensures uninterrupted power supply throughout the house during blackouts, thanks to its UPS function.

The EP500Pro is an all-in-one power giant with 3,000W power, 5,100Wh capacity, and most impressively, four sturdy wheels on the bottom. Dads can effortlessly roll it around to power all home appliances, backyard BBQs, and open-air home theaters.

Unleash Dads' Outdoor Adventures

The BLUETTI EB55 and EB70 portable power stations can surely please those traveling dads. Weighing between 7.5kg and 9.7kg, they are perfect for overlanding, camping, and fishing, offering dads a spectacular experience in the great outdoors.

Whether it's charging radios for music or keeping beverages chilled in a car fridge, the 700Wh EB55 and the 1,000Wh EB70 are up to the task.

Keep Dads Supercharged

On this special occasion, BLUETTI extends its warmest wishes to all fathers out there and encourages everyone to power dads with its Father's Day promotion, running through June 28th.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

