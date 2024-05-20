BLUETTI Responds to Houston Storm: Seeking Relief Collaboration and Offering Tax Exemption for Texans

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A severe thunderstorm swept through Texas on May 17, leaving nearly a million Houston-area residents without power. BLUETTI, an industry leader in clean energy storage, is stepping up by immediately reaching out to local authorities and organizations for the best possible assistance to those in desperate need of relief in the aftermath. This is another one of BLUETTI's good deeds following their recent support for flood relief in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, once again reflecting their Care-for-All philosophy as a responsible company.

"In times of crisis, access to reliable power can be a matter of life or death. We are deeply saddened by the losses caused by the tornado and are committed to providing our fullest support in this emergency," said James Ray, BLUETTI Chief Product Officer, "Whether there are needs for power from either individuals, neighborhoods, or communities, BLUETTI is ready to help in any way we can. Bluetti Texas Team is also open for inquiries at +1 (832) 452-9868, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m."

The storm's aftermath has left homes and businesses without power, anticipating days or even weeks of outages. To maximize impact and reach more individuals and communities, BLUETTI is urgently seeking partnerships with local organizations and government organizations of Houston Texas to offer assistance to support rescue and recovery operations in any way possible. Additionally, all Texas residents can benefit from an up to 8% tax exemption on purchases through BLUETTI's website, enhancing their readiness for extended power shortages. These initiatives highlight the company's dedication to social responsibility and its mission to deliver clean, reliable energy where it's needed most.

As temperatures in Houston soar into the 90s, it's vital to prepare for heat-related illnesses by ensuring access to power for fans or portable air conditioners. BLUETTI urges everyone to prioritize safety and preparedness by considering portable power solutions as a backup during power outages. In the spirit of solidarity, BLUETTI calls for collective action in rebuilding homes and restoring hope in affected areas.

About BLUETTI

Committed to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions. With a dedication to innovation and addressing customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader across more than 100 countries worldwide.

