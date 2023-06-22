BLUETTI to Host 2-Day Pop-Up Event in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, the renowned provider of green energy storage solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming " Lighting an African Family " pop-up event on June 24 and 25.

Everyone is welcome to join in various engaging activities and experience BLUETTI's products first-hand at Ikeja City Mall, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa 101233, Ojodu, Lagos, Nigeria.

Immersive Experience About BLUETTTI Power Solutions

Visitors will have the chance to interact with BLUETTI representatives who will guide them through the major milestones of BLUETTI and the diverse lineup of its products. It's said that BLUETTI has prepared three dedicated zones to give an immersive experience to anyone who comes.

The Kitchen Zone will showcase home backup power systems such as the AC300+B300 power station. Featuring high outputs, they can easily power various home appliances like coffee makers, toasters, ovens, refrigerators, and more. Their large capacities and UPS functions ensure an uninterrupted power supply to homes during multi-day power outages.

The Office Zone will feature several powerful and compact generators including the AC200MAX+B230. During emergencies, these powerhouses can be moved around and provide hours of power for laptops, speakers, and other essential tools, ensuring that productivity is never compromised.

The Projection Zone will provide visitors with a glimpse of how easy it is to have a movie theater anywhere with portable solar generators like the EB70. They are small yet robust enough to charge various small devices such as mobile phones, projectors, and drones, creating the best outdoor experience.

Free Charging, Giveaways, and More

Apart from the immersive product demonstration, the BLUETTI pop-up event offers many engaging activities:

- Free Charging: Visitors can charge their devices on-site via BLUETTI power stations.

- Creative Painting: Draw some beautiful pictures there.

- Lucky Draw Giveaways: Participate in lucky draws to win portable fans, T-shirts, caps, and other exciting prizes.

About BLUETTI:

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

