BLUETTI Unveils Exciting Black Friday 2023: Exclusive Power Station Deals and Activities

News provided by

BLUETTI INC

09 Nov, 2023, 18:02 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading brand of portable power solutions, has just announced its Black Friday plans: Black Friday early access will run from November 10-17, and the official Black Friday sale will start on November 24. Customers can enjoy a range of discounts, free gifts, exclusive offers, and the all-new BLUETTI AC200L power station.

BLUETTI Black Friday Deals on Home Backup Power Stations and Outdoor Generators

Continue Reading

BLUETTI Power Stations for Home Backup

  • BLUETTI AC300 & B300(3,000W): This modular powerhouse offers a flexible capacity of up to 12,288W. Coupled with its UPS feature, it powers the whole house seamlessly during power outages.
  • BLUETTI AC500 & B300S(5,000W): Scalable to a remarkable 18,432Wh, this system can self-heat and work smoothly even at temperatures below 20°C.
  • BLUETTI EP500(2,000W/5,100Wh): A wheeled all-in-one power station can moved around to power workshops, garages, and backyards.

BLUETTI Portable Generators for Outdoor Adventures and Emergencies

  • BLUETTI AC200MAX(2,200W/2,048Wh): Expandable with B230 or B300 batteries to reach 8,192Wh capacity, it's ideal for RV trips and cabin living.
  • BLUETTI AC180 (1,800W/ 1,152Wh): With the boosted output of 2,700W in Power Lifting mode, it can run many energy-intensive appliances.
  • BLUETTI AC70 (1,000W/ 768Wh): Weighing in at just 10.2kg, this lightweight champion boasts swift charging and smart features.

The Newcomer: BLUETTI AC200L Portable Power Station
The AC200L, an enhanced version of the AC200MAX, features 2,400W output that can increase to 3,600W in the Power Lifting mode, covering more power needs. Morever, it can charge up in just two hours either via 2,400W wall charging or 1,200W solar charging. Its added UPS feature makes it responsive backup power that changes over in 20ms during blackouts. The AC200L will be available for purchase starting November 17 with the price under wraps.

BLUETTI's Black Friday Activities 

  • Lucky Prize Wheels: From Nov. 10-23, participants can try their luck to win BLUETTI EB3A power stations, PV120 solar panels, coupons, and other prizes.
  • BLUETTI Lifestyle Gifts: For spending exceeding specified thresholds, customers will receive BLUETTI gifts accordingly.
  • Earn 3X BLUETTI Bucks: From Nov. 10-17, customers will earn triple BLUETTI Bucks for every order, and five times on Black Friday Period, redeemable for coupons, gifts, and more.

Confident Shopping This Season
Shoppers will not only get great deals on various power solutions but also have a seamless shopping experience with BLUETTI's exceptional service: 

  • Buy Now and Pay Later service*
  • 30 days money-back guarantee
  • 2+2 years warranty*
  • Free local shipping
  • Lifetime customer support

*For some models

About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

Contact:
Evelyn Zou
Marketing Specialist for BLUETTI
[email protected]

Social Media:
Youtube
Facebook
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter

SOURCE BLUETTI INC

Also from this source

BLUETTI se distingue au 5e Congrès de l'énergie en Tanzanie avec des innovations en matière d'énergie durable

BLUETTI se distingue au 5e Congrès de l'énergie en Tanzanie avec des innovations en matière d'énergie durable

BLUETTI, un leader mondial des solutions d'énergie propre, a présenté ses produits d'énergie innovants lors du 5e Congrès de l'énergie en Tanzanie...
BLUETTI Shines at the 5th Tanzania Energy Congress with Sustainable Power Innovations

BLUETTI Shines at the 5th Tanzania Energy Congress with Sustainable Power Innovations

BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy solutions, showcased its innovative power products at the 5th Tanzania Energy Congress 2023, held in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.