BLUETTI Unveils Prime Day 2026 Buyer's Guide for Portable Power and Home Backup

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy, today launches its Prime Day event on Amazon and the BLUETTI Store, active from June 23 through June 26. This announcement features a comprehensive Buyer's Guide designed to help households prepare for hurricane season, summer heatwaves, and outdoor adventures during the peak travel season.

Dedicated Refrigerator Backup: FridgePower

BLUETTI Prime Day 2026 Buyer’s Guide featuring portable power stations and home battery backup solutions for power outages, camping, and RV travel.

The latest FridgePower battery backup features a plug-and-play, space-saving design that requires zero installation, delivering a 2,016Wh capacity and 1,800W continuous output. Engineered with a refrigeration-specific UPS protocol tailored for kitchens, apartments, and small spaces, it ensures 24/7 automatic protection. By safeguarding the home during overnight failures or when unattended, it addresses the most immediate concerns during outages—keeping food fresh and temperature-sensitive medications safe. A standalone unit sustains a standard refrigerator for approximately 21.6 hours, while the system scales up to 8,064Wh via three BlueCell 200 expansion batteries for four days of continuous backup.

Pricing: The FridgePower is available for $849 on the BLUETTI Store and Amazon.

Flexible Home Backup & RV Travel: Elite 300 (3kWh Class)

Recognized as the "Best Overall" by WIRED on its curated Best Portable Power Station List, the Elite 300 delivers a 2,400W continuous output (4,800W surge) through 11 outlets. Tailored for travel trailers, its dedicated TT-30R RV port functions as a silent, mobile shore power source to keep house batteries topped up. Meanwhile, the high-current 12V/30A DC output directly powers heavy loads like diesel heaters, eliminating energy conversion losses. For camping, boondocking, and more off-grid road trips, the Elite 300 solar generator pairs with two 200W solar panels and the 1,200W Charger 2 solar/alternator charger for fast, renewable recharging on the go.

Pricing: The Elite 300 with two 200W solar panels are available for $1,449 via the BLUETTI Store and Amazon.

High-Capacity Mobility for Extended Backup: Elite 400 (4kWh Class)

Engineered for those who require substantial capacity without sacrificing portability, the Elite 400 portable power station packs a heavy-duty 3,840Wh capacity and 2,600W output (5,200W surge) into a highly maneuverable rolling chassis. Featuring a built-in retractable handle, this single-unit powerhouse allows users to effortlessly transport massive 4kWh-class energy indoors or outdoors. Its 9 outlets reliably run high-demand appliances, power tools, and essential medical equipment.

Pricing: The Elite 400 with one 350W solar panel is available for $1,599 via the BLUETTI Store and Amazon.

120V/240V Dual-Voltage for Expandable Home Backup: Apex 300

For larger households, the Apex 300 home battery backup provides dual 120V/240V output from a single unit, supporting heavy-duty critical loads like well pumps, air conditioners, and heaters. Delivering 2,764.8Wh of standalone capacity and 3,840W of output, the system is expandable up to 58kWh and 11.5kW for more comprehensive home battery backup.

Pricing: The Apex 300 with B300K is available for $2,349 via the BLUETTI Store and Amazon.

Everyday Portability: Elite 200 V2, Elite 30 V2, and Elite 10

RV Travel & Emergency Backup (2kWh)

The Elite 200 V2 portable power station serves as a versatile solution featuring a 17-year LiFePO₄ lifespan and 16dB whisper-quiet operation. It is now available for $749 via Amazon and BLUETTI Store.





The serves as a versatile solution featuring a 17-year LiFePO₄ lifespan and 16dB whisper-quiet operation. It is now available for via Amazon and BLUETTI Store. Grab-and-Go Power & Device Charging

The Elite 30 V2 is now available for $199, and the palm-sized Elite 10, priced at $107, provides lightweight options tailored for mobile devices and short-term outages.

BLUETTI Prime Picks Now Available

Available through June 26, BLUETTI's Prime Picks are featured on Amazon and the official BLUETTI Store, backed by a 30-day price guarantee. To bolster hurricane preparedness or support outdoor power needs, consumers can apply the following codes at checkout:

BLUETTI5OFF: Valid for 5% off across 95% of the portable power station lineup.

About BLUETTI

Established in 2013, BLUETTI has evolved into a pioneer in the clean energy sector. Driven by robust in-house R&D and sustainable innovation, the brand empowers millions across 120+ countries to stay safe and prepared. Its portfolio of solar generators and home battery backup solutions ensures reliable power for emergency preparedness, RV travel, and off-grid lifestyles.

Media Contact

Ellen Lee

PR Lead, U.S. Market

[email protected]

SOURCE BLUETTI