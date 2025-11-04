BlueTuskr Officially Recognized as Shopify Plus Partner Amid Shopify's Partner Program Realignment

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Shopify continues to evolve its Partner Program and raise standards across its Plus ecosystem, BlueTuskr , a full-service e-commerce marketing agency, is proud to announce its official designation as a Shopify Plus Partner.

Amid Shopify's recent realignment and stricter partner qualification process, BlueTuskr's recognition as a Plus Partner underscores its proven expertise in Shopify website design and development, UX/UI optimization, and data-driven conversion rate optimization (CRO) initiatives.

"For the past six years, Shopify has been at the core of our clients' success stories," said Andrew Maffettone, Founder and CEO of BlueTuskr. "As Shopify refines what it means to be a Plus Partner, we're honored to stand among a select group of agencies that meet the new performance standards. This recognition reflects our team's dedication to building exceptional Shopify experiences that not only look great but convert at scale."

BlueTuskr has designed, developed, and optimized hundreds of Shopify websites over the past several years, supporting brands that range from emerging DTC sellers to established enterprise-level e-commerce companies. Through its VWO Partner status, BlueTuskr also integrates advanced A/B testing and CRO methodologies into its web builds to continually improve user experience and increase conversions.

A recent example of BlueTuskr's impact can be seen in its work with Red House Tools, a woodworking and DIY brand that experienced a 341% increase in conversions following a complete Shopify website redesign and optimization strategy. The agency's focus on robust UX, cohesive branding, and conversion-focused design helped the brand create a more streamlined shopping experience and maximize advertising ROI.

Read the full case study here.

About BlueTuskr

BlueTuskr is a full-service marketing agency that empowers e-commerce brands through omnichannel strategies designed to increase visibility, drive traffic, and boost conversions. As a Shopify Plus Partner and VWO Certified Partner, BlueTuskr specializes in Shopify website design and development, CRO and A/B testing, and integrated marketing solutions, including paid advertising, SEO, and email marketing.

With a data-driven approach and an experienced in-house team, BlueTuskr helps brands scale sustainably while improving the overall customer experience.

