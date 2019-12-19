BlueVenn's Customer Data Platform (CDP) Capabilities Surpass Industry Benchmarks

BRISTOL, England and RALEIGH, North Carolina, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVenn (www.bluevenn.com), creators of a leading, award-winning Customer Data Platform (CDP), today released a report by Winterberry Group (www.winterberrygroup.com) finding BlueVenn's CDP's capabilities are industry leading.

The report, "Customer Data Platform benchmark," analyzes the core and adjacent capabilities of CDPs, as well as providing clarification as to what CDPs should have and how they best deliver value to marketers. The report can be viewed at: www.bluevenn.com/cdpbenchmark.

"Our goal is to enable an organization to fully utilize all their available customer data with marketer-controlled data management tools, then use it to power campaigns by embedding tools for insight, segmentation and cross-channel marketing automation," said Steve Klin, CEO of BlueVenn. "This recognition of the depth of BlueVenn's capabilities by Winterberry Group is gratifying, and the report also provides an insightful viewpoint of the CDP market that I hope will help marketers and business leaders to understand its challenges better."

"The capabilities of BlueVenn's CDP exceed industry benchmarks in delivering an end-to-end solution to the long-existing challenge of creating a persistent, universal customer profile, and the ability to activate the data into targeted, cross-channel marketing campaigns," said Michael Harrison, managing partner at Winterberry Group. "In addition to the benchmarking of BlueVenn's CDP, the report provides answers to marketers' many questions about CDPs."

The BlueVenn and Winterberry Group report gives clarity on the CDP market by outlining:

The core capabilities of all true CDPs

CDP trends and market dynamics

Adjacent/alternative solutions and how they compare to CDPs

