Bluevine announces its next-gen brand identity, reflecting the company's growth and evolution

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine , the leading provider of holistic banking solutions designed for small businesses, today announced a new brand identity, reflecting the company's next era of its commitment to grow and evolve its services alongside the changing needs of small business owners. Bluevine's new logo, symbol, color palette, and typeface reflect its modern, technology-forward, empathetic approach driven by its purpose of advocating for, understanding, and serving small businesses.

Founded in 2013, Bluevine was inspired by the challenges that its co-founder and CEO Eyal Lifshitz witnessed while watching his father and grandfather manage their small businesses. Committed to remedying the broken financial services landscape that has historically overlooked small businesses, Eyal and the founding team began building Bluevine. Over the last near decade, Bluevine has grown to help more than 425,000 small business owners streamline their finances with its holistic and purpose-built offerings, starting with a focus on credit access and growing to offer a full suite of banking solutions, including checking and bill pay services.

"This brand update modernizes Bluevine so the financial services industry and small business community continues to see Bluevine as a brand that's as enduring as our product roadmap," said Bluevine CEO Eyal Lifshitz. "We've never lost focus on our commitment to building better financial services that puts small business owners first. Our new brand builds on that promise, better positioning us to continue showing up for growing businesses and building a brighter financial future together."

Because a key facet of Bluevine's ethos is understanding that managing and growing a small business is no small feat, they imbued their new brand identity with subtle yet important details that bring this to life. Built from geometric and leaf shapes, Bluevine's new logo and symbol aim to represent what the company is to its customers: a system of building blocks they can trust to help them achieve their entrepreneurial goals.

"Despite the name, small businesses are anything but—they are a critical part of the American economy," said Patrick Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at Bluevine. "Small business owners are ambitious, hard-working, and resilient, and as we enter this next chapter of Bluevine's journey, we wanted to create a brand that spoke to our customers. We are not a traditional financial services partner, we are a fintech with soul; we celebrate our customers every day and design products and solutions that enable them to thrive, and our new brand reinforces this commitment."

Bluevine's rebrand comes on the heels of significant traction for the company. In addition to rounding out its executive leadership bench with the recent appointment of several C-suite hires, Bluevine recently unveiled multiple updates to its banking platform experience, including Account Access and Bill Pay updates . Another recent update is to the checking account structure, which offers small businesses industry-leading APY to make it easier than ever for customers to run their business efficiently and profitably from one place. These innovations stemmed from Bluevine's ongoing dialog with its customers – the company informs its product roadmap based on the wants and needs of its new and prospective customers. This approach and its resulting product innovations, as well as today's rebrand, reflect the company's commitment to consistently evaluating the small business landscape and owners' needs as they change.

About Bluevine

Bluevine provides small businesses with fast and simple access to holistic banking solutions built with them in mind. Bluevine's advanced online platform offers an intuitive, convenient solution designed to meet the financial needs of today's business owners with a suite of products including Bluevine Business Checking, Bill Pay, and Line of Credit. Since launching in 2013, Bluevine has served more than 425,000 small businesses and is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm). Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit https://www.bluevine.com/

