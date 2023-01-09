Bluevine Announces New Corporate Headquarters With Jersey City Event Welcoming Leading Local Businesses, Community Members, and Political Leaders

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine , the leading provider of small business banking solutions, today announced its official new company headquarters in Jersey City. As a fintech leader, Bluevine continues to expand to meet growing demand. Moving the HQ to Jersey City adds to the innovative growth plan for the New Jersey business landscape while expanding its own office space. As part of this update, Bluevine announced its partnership with Rutgers University which includes internship opportunities for students across departments at the leading fintech, keeping future tech talent in New Jersey. The company also announced it will host a breakfast event on January 10, where leading voices, including small business owners and industry and public sector leaders, including New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, will come together to discuss the state of small business. During the event, CEO Eyal Lifshitz will moderate a roundtable discussion with local small business owners and Bluevine customers to discuss the current small business landscape, challenges they are facing, and share their advice for other SMBs.

A Great Place To Work certified fintech leader, Bluevine has experienced significant headcount growth this year and continues to expand its markets across the country and globe. Now ranking among the top SMB-focused banking-services platforms in deposit volume with $650M in deposits, small businesses are choosing Bluevine as a trusted partner for banking services, payment solutions, and lines of credit.

"With record numbers of new businesses forming each day, Bluevine is poised to support new and seasoned business owners throughout their entrepreneurial journeys with full-stack financial services and industry-leading perks and customer service," said Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and founder of Bluevine. "I'm so proud of what our team has accomplished thus far, and look forward to this next phase of growth with fresh talent in new cities. Our HQ in Jersey City serves as our new hub to lead our global operations"

Recent office expansions, like the JC headquarters, offer more opportunities for Bluevine's talent and customer growth. In addition, their global footprint has grown with new offices in Austin, Tex., Bengaluru, India, and Karmiel, Israel. Bluevine's offices in Redwood City, Salt Lake City, Tel Aviv and Austin give the company a broad opportunity to source world-class talent, and having headquarters in Jersey City enables access to financial markets and room for further expansion. The company counts hybrid work as a critical tool for global collaboration. Bluevine's entrepreneurial company culture motivates its passionate team to remain laser-focused on building a better financial future for small business owners and shape the company's critical role in economic recovery.

Bluevine is hiring across all offices for engineering, risk, and customer experience roles.

Bluevine provides small businesses with streamlined banking solutions built for them. Since launching in 2013, Bluevine's innovative and intuitive products, including business checking, bill pay, and line of credit, have helped over 450,000 entrepreneurs save time and money so they can focus on what matters most: growing their business.

Bluevine is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm). Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-chartered Industrial Bank, Member of FDIC. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit bluevine.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

