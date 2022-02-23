BlueVine Announces New Product Updates to Simplify and Improve Banking Experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine, the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, today announced the availability of several new BlueVine Business Checking account features, including Account Access, Bills Management, and QuickBooks integration. These new updates will further simplify users' account dashboards and provide one central hub for customers to handle all their banking needs. Additionally, BlueVine is updating its market-leading annual percentage yield (APY) on its Business Checking accounts. Now, eligible customers will receive 1.2% interest on balances up to and including $100,000 when they meet customer payment deposit or debit card spending requirements.

Founded to build banking products specifically tailored for small businesses and their finances, BlueVine works purposefully to iterate on this mission to bring products that make business banking streamlined and painless to market. By simplifying account access and bill payments and enabling access to QuickBooks data, BlueVine is solving for significant pain points that small businesses encounter on a daily basis, affording them more time to collaborate, delegate tasks, grow and scale their business. These updates help business owners, and authorized users not only understand their business' cash flow but business expenses at a glance and in one simple dashboard, allowing further visibility and control over their finances. Additionally, the restructured APY rate rewards small business owners for using BlueVine to regularly deposit revenue into their accounts.

With this innovative update, BlueVine customers have access to the following account features:

Account Access : Account Access enables customers to grant authorized users such as co-owners, employees, and accountants with access to their BlueVine Business Checking and Line of Credit accounts. This new feature, available to all checking and line of credit customers, will allow account owners to easily manage additional user access to their accounts.

: Account Access enables customers to grant authorized users such as co-owners, employees, and accountants with access to their BlueVine Business Checking and Line of Credit accounts. This new feature, available to all checking and line of credit customers, will allow account owners to easily manage additional user access to their accounts. Bills Management : With updates to BlueVine's Bill Pay, including Inbox, you can easily add, track, and manage bills on your BlueVine Dashboard. Customers can make one-time bill payments or set up recurring bill payments.

: With updates to BlueVine's Bill Pay, including Inbox, you can easily add, track, and manage bills on your BlueVine Dashboard. Customers can make one-time bill payments or set up recurring bill payments. QuickBooks Integration: BlueVine's QuickBooks integration lets customers easily sync data like bills, transactions, and payees between the two platforms. Users will be able to sync bills from QuickBooks and complete payments on the BlueVine Dashboard with their preferred payment method.

"As the CFO of a small business, my days are often hectic, and it can be hard to keep track of all of the moving parts that come with operating a business," said Flora Langel, CFO Shake & Make Aware. "It's really important that I not only have the tools in place that help me run my business efficiently and from one place, but that I work with companies that I trust. With BlueVine, we get quick and easy access to our business's finances, and my cofounder can easily log in and verify critical details without my oversight. This type of tool is a gamechanger when you're on the go and need to make decisions quickly."

As the business landscape evolves, so do the needs of small business owners, and BlueVine is constantly evaluating new ways to make its small business customers' lives easier with innovative products and low fees. Starting February 1, 2022, customers will receive 1.2% interest (40 times the national average) on balances up to and including $100,000.[1] As of May 1, 2022, customers must satisfy either of the following conditions to continue receiving the 1.2% interest rate:

Spend $500 per month with their BlueVine Business Debit Mastercard ® , which you can use everywhere Mastercard® is accepted [2]

per month with their BlueVine Business Debit Mastercard , which you can use everywhere Mastercard® is accepted Receive $2,500 per month in customer payments into their BlueVine Business Checking account via ACH, wire transfer, mobile check deposit, or directly from their merchant payment processing provider

"On any given day, small business owners are juggling a myriad of tasks to keep their business running smoothly––but oftentimes that means sacrificing critical work for basic tasks," said Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and co-founder of BlueVine. "Customers trust BlueVine because we understand the work it takes to manage a successful business, and we've built financial solutions that allow them to focus their energy on business-critical decisions, not tracking down bills or managing multiple applications in order to run vendor payments. With these new account features and updated Business Checking interest rate, we're making it easier than ever for our customers to run their business efficiently and profitably from one place."

It is uncommon for banks to offer interest on business checking accounts, forcing small businesses to maintain separate accounts for day-to-day operations and savings. With BlueVine, small business owners can handle all of their business operating needs without monthly fees, keep their money in one place, and earn interest on their checking account balance all from one account dashboard.

1 The national average and comparison are based on interest rates paid by U.S. depository institutions as calculated by the FDIC.

2 Debit transactions must post to your account before the end of the month to qualify toward that month's eligibility requirement. BlueVine Business Debit Mastercard is issued by Coastal Community Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard Inc.

