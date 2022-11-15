Bluevine Appoints Aditya Narula as Company's First General Manager of Lending & Credit

A decorated fintech alum, Narula joins fast-growing fintech to grow its core lending function

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine , the leading provider of holistic small business banking solutions, today announced the appointment of Aditya Narula as its first General Manager of Lending & Credit. Narula is a seasoned leader with meaningful expertise across financial services and technology, having been instrumental in growing and scaling some of the biggest names in the industry throughout his career.

"Providing exceptional access to credit for small businesses is core to Bluevine's mission, and I'm thrilled to welcome Aditya to the team to champion the next era of this critical part of our business," said Eyal Lifshitz, CEO of Bluevine. "Aditya is an accomplished advocate for accessible finance and brings to Bluevine an impressive track record of scaling lending capabilities at admirable fintechs – we're proud to have him on board."

Narula joins Bluevine from Chime, where he was integral in building the company's first Lending product. Prior, he served as Operations Lead for Banking and Financial Products at Stripe, where he helped lead the company's lending function and scaled it through the height of the pandemic, and as General Manager at Kabbage, where he focused on customer success and the launch of one of the industry's first charge cards tailored to SMBs. Narula has also worked as a Principal Bain & Company in the U.S. and in Dubai. Narula is passionate about financial inclusivity, and brings a pragmatic, earnest perspective to the company's continuously growing lending and credit function.

"I was instantly drawn to Bluevine's strong leadership, visionary product, and powerful ethos," said Aditya Narula, general manager of lending and credit at Bluevine. "Like many other leaders at Bluevine, I hail from a family of small business owners, and feel a deep connection to the company's vision for providing full-service banking infrastructure to lessen the pain points that come with running a small business. It's an exciting time to join Bluevine, and I look forward to helping shape the future of finances and banking for such a critical segment of the economy."

Bluevine is growing rapidly at an important time for small businesses and the fintech landscape. A Great Place To Work certified company, Bluevine has delivered more than $13B in funds to more than 450,000 small businesses and currently ranks among the top SMB-focused banks in deposit volume with $600M in deposits, playing a critical role in the economic recovery for small businesses.

Narula holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Army Institute of Technology, a Master's degree from Oklahoma State University, and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He will be based in Bluevine's offices in Redwood City, Calif.

