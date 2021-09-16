BlueVine Appoints Former Silicon Valley Bank Executive David Quinn as New Chief Financial Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine , the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, today announced the appointment of David Quinn as its new Chief Financial Officer. In this position, Quinn will lead BlueVine's financial functions helping accelerate strategic growth at the company. He will report to Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and co-founder of BlueVine.

"Ensuring BlueVine's continued financial growth and success is critical to fulfilling our mission in supporting small businesses," said Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and co-founder of BlueVine. "We are thrilled to welcome David to the BlueVine team. His deep financial acumen and experience in the banking industry will help scale our business and take us to the next level, while ensuring our customers are getting the best tailored experience possible."

Quinn brings over 25 years of global knowledge in the banking and financial services industry. In his previous role as the Commercial Bank Chief Financial Officer at Silicon Valley Bank, he provided support for business leaders in technology, life science, and fund banking units in the United States and Asia. Quinn also served as Executive Vice President and Consumer Bank Chief Financial Officer at Bank of the West where he facilitated plans for business development, investment decisions, product profitability, and management reporting. Additionally, he held senior leadership positions at Citibank, Morgan Stanley, and Lehman Brothers in the UK before continuing his career in the US.

"After spending decades in financial services, I've seen first-hand the challenges that small businesses face. Most banking solutions are not designed with their needs in mind," said David Quinn. "BlueVine's mission of supporting small businesses deeply resonates with me, and I look forward to playing a key role in the company's continued growth and success."

Quinn is the second bank and fintech veteran joining BlueVine's growing C-suite in 2021. His appointment comes on the heels of Steve Allocca, former PayPal and LendingClub leader, as BlueVine's first-ever COO. Quinn holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He will work from BlueVine's headquarters in Redwood City, CA.

About BlueVine

BlueVine provides small and medium-sized businesses with fast and simple access to financial services built with them in mind. BlueVine's advanced online platform offers an intuitive, convenient solution designed to meet the banking and working capital needs of today's business owners with a suite of products including BlueVine Business Checking, Payments, and Line of Credit. Based in Redwood City, California, BlueVine has provided small and medium-sized businesses with access to more than $9 billion in financing and is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm). All lines of credit and term loan products are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC.

