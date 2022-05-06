BlueVine Names 'Cut Seven' as Winner of U.S. Small Business Resilience Program

In honor of Small Business Week, BlueVine recognizes its first-ever Resilience Program Winner with $10,000 award

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine , the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, today announced Cut Seven , as the winner of its Small Business Resilience Program, awarding the boutique fitness studio $10,000. In November , BlueVine put out a call to action to small business owners across the country, encouraging them to self nominate for its Small Business Resilience Program by highlighting the leadership, optimism and grit they showed over the last year.

"Our commitment to small businesses is deeply ingrained into our company mission," said Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and co-founder of BlueVine. "While the pandemic impacted businesses both large and small, we saw firsthand how disproportionately impacted our small business community was and knew we had to do something. We designed our Small Business Resilience Program as a way to give back and call attention to the incredible stories of small business owners across the country. In celebration of Small Business Week, we want to not only highlight Cut Seven, but all of the incredible finalists who shared their stories with us."

BlueVine's CEO Eyal Lifschitz and Zack Miller, founder and managing editor of Tearsheet , judged this year's submissions and found Chris and Alex Perrin, co-founders of Cut Steven, displayed an immense amount of leadership, innovation, and grit. At the start of the pandemic, Cut Seven's founders emptied their personal savings and retirement accounts to keep their 26 employees paid. Like many others, they pivoted their in-studio business model to provide members with online exercise content during the shelter-in-place orders. Because of their tremendous efforts, Chris and Alex kept each staff member employed and remained open throughout the pandemic.

"Even during our most difficult days, we continued to bet on ourselves," said Chris Perrin, co-founder of Cut Steven. "We emptied out our bank account twice, once to pay our staff members and again to open our outdoor location. This not only put stress on the business and our staff, but it also put an incredible amount of pressure on our family, with a 4-year-old and 6 month old. We knew the risks involved, but we believed wholeheartedly in Cut Seven. Although we haven't won the fight yet, we have no doubt that we will be successful in the end."

In honor of Small Business Week and the incredible stories submitted as part of the Resilience Program, BlueVine extends its gratitude to the small business community for their leadership, innovation, and grit throughout the pandemic. To read all the inspiring stories of the program finalists and how you can support their businesses, check out the BlueVine blog for more details.

