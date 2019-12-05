Bluevisor recognized as one of the 10 most incredible startups in New York and East Coast region

The Startup World Cup is hosted each year by Pegasus Tech Ventures and is known as the world's largest startup pitching fair. Pegasus Tech Ventures, which is based in Silicon Valley with offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, is famous as a global venture capital. Startup World Cup is held in 40 cities on six continents. Companies that win in their local competition are then made eligible to compete in the Grand Finale, which determines the global winner. This year's Grand Finale will be held in May 2020 in San Francisco in the USA. The final winner will be awarded a grand prize of USD 1 million.

Bluevisor is a fintech startup that offers comprehensive, independent AI-based asset management solutions. Most recently, it released HIGHBULLS+, an AI platform for investing and asset management that uses AI to conduct all steps of the investment process -- from portfolio setup, investment asset allocation to re-balancing portfolio. The service is available on PC or smartphones.

Bluevisor CEO Yong-guk Hwang, said, "The fact that Bluevisor will be entering the final round of the Startup Worldcup, which features many promising companies in diverse areas including AI, IoT, fintech, and healthcare, proves that Bluevisor's technological capabilities and the marketability of those technologies are now being recognized internationally. Through this competition, we hope to create a new formula for success and emerge as a global fintech firm that provides only the best services to its customers."

Bluevisor was selected as a "Top 20 Fintech Startup" by global accelerator Startupbootcamp, part of the of the NatWest FinTech Accelerator Programme, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland and participated in the Plug and Play Tech Center (Silicon Valley) accelerator program. Bluevisor also made headlines as the first Korean company to win a challenge hosted by the Family Office Insight (FOI), a New York gathering of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) from all over the world. During the challenge, Bluevisor was interviewed by NASDAQ, for which it shared its views on fintech and the investment industry.

For more detailed information on Bluevisor, visit https://bluevisor.kr/eng/, https://entrusta.ai/ and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.entrusta.www.eng_hb&hl=da

